‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’: Documentary on Umar Khalid screened to mark his birthday

Lalit Vachani’s documentary, Prisoner No. 626710 is Present, which was streamed on Umar Khalid’s 37th birthday on August 11, plunges viewers into a world where justice seems like a distant mirage and innocence is no safeguard against incarceration. At its core, the film, which clocks in at a taut 60 minutes, chronicles the arrest and imprisonment of the student leader who was at the heart of the JNU agitation of 2016 and the anti-CAA protests of 2019, but it’s far more than a mere retelling of events. It questions a system gone awry, where truth becomes malleable in the hands of those in power.



Vachani’s lens captures not just Umar’s personal ordeal, but the broader, more insidious forces at play in modern India, through the accounts of two people close to Umar — Banojyotsna Lahiri and Shuddhabrata Sengupta. As the film unravels, viewers are confronted with the unsettling realisation that what happened to Umar, who has been in the jail for the last four years, could happen to anyone. It paints a vivid picture of a society where a biased, jingoistic media shrieks half-truths, where apathy runs deep, and where the state wields its power with alarming impunity. The long road to justice According to the makers, Prisoner No. 626710 is Present is an unflinching examination of state repression, the misuse of draconian laws like UAPA to silence dissent, and the pervasive Islamophobia that has become institutionalised through mainstream media. Vachani’s camera captures not just Khalid’s prolonged wait for justice, but points to a larger witch-hunt threatening the very essence of Indian democracy.





Vachani started his filmmaking career in the 1990s, when the RSS was an ‘opposition force.’ In an online discussion after the screening of the film, he said: “The landscape has dramatically shifted since 2014. The events unfolding on campuses illustrate the Hindu nationalist forces’ intentions for our institutions. In hindsight, these attacks on academic institutions appear meticulously pre-planned.”

