Actor-model Poonam Pandey succumbs to cervical cancer at 32
The news of Poonam Pandey's untimely death has sent shock waves in the entertainment industry
Thirty-two-year old social media star Poonam Pandey passed away this morning. She died due to cervical cancer, disclosed her team on the online sensation's social media account.
In a poignant post, her team wrote: This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we share."
The news has created a stir in the entertainment world as people are unable to process the news of her untimely death. Many suspected that it was a hoax.
Pandey recently shared her views on the Maldives-Lakshadweep row and even cancelled her shoot on the islands to express her support.
Pandey shot to fame when she promised to strip if India won the cricket World Cup final in 2011. Subsequently, this model forayed into films and acted in a couple of Kannada and Telugu movies like Love is Poison, Malini &Co. Her debut film in Bollywood was Nasha and she was also seen in TV reality show, Lock Upp. Pandey was also famous for her sensuous photo shoots.
