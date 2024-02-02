Actor-model Poonam Pandey succumbs to cervical cancer at 32

Thirty-two-year old social media star Poonam Pandey passed away this morning. She died due to cervical cancer, disclosed her team on the online sensation's social media account.

In a poignant post, her team wrote: This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we share."

The news has created a stir in the entertainment world as people are unable to process the news of her untimely death. Many suspected that it was a hoax.

Pandey recently shared her views on the Maldives-Lakshadweep row and even cancelled her shoot on the islands to express her support.