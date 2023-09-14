Congress or BJP: Which regime does 'Jawan' criticise? Jury is out

Every political party wants a piece of Shah Rukh Khan in his latest hit ‘Jawan’. While the AAP and Congress believe the Bollywood superstar was slamming the ruling party BJP in 'Jawan', the BJP seemed to thank Shah Rukh for highlighting the Congress' corrupt rule in the past.

‘Jawan’, a full-fledged masala entertainer, is replete with political messages like any superstar driven Tamil movie. It targets corrupt politicians and a lackadaisical government for farmers’ suicides, lack of oxygen cylinders in hospitals and faulty weapons for the army. Shah Rukh, in a double role as father and son, plays an armed vigilante who rebels against all the injustice in the system to hold the government to ransom and ensure they do their duties. Also, what is drawing a lot of attention in political circles is the lecture he gives citizens on voting for the right candidate during elections. “Instead of voting for fear, money, caste, religion, community, ask questions to those who came to ask for your vote. Ask him what will you do for me in the next 5 years? If someone in the family falls ill, what will you do for his treatment? What will you do to get me a job? What will you do to take the country forward?”, he says in one scene exhortating people to vote with care. AAP believes SRK is rooting for them This dialogue, especially with the national elections next year, has prompted AAP to believe he is talking for them. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader did not waste time to quote Shah Rukh in 'Jawan' who had said votes should not be given on the basis of religion and caste, and to instead ask them (political parties) if they would give good education and medical care..."Only AAP asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children," AAP chief declared. Several other AAP leaders have also shared this particular dialogue about asking political candidates about medical care and education on social media. This included Raghav Chadha, AAP Delhi's Spokesperson & State Joint Secretary Ghanendra Bhardwaj, MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia and others pointing out that Kejriwal has been saying this for years. Congress sees their hand in Jawan While Congress supporters believe that he is supporting the Congress with his lecture to people on voting. And, some X users have even posted a picture of him showing the hand while delivering his speech on voting, which is being construed as a sign that he is asking people to vote for Congress!

Just watched the #Jawan movie .



Throughout the movie SRK has expressed his support for the Congress party by displaying the Congress symbol.



SRK seems to convey a message critical of the current government through his brilliant acting .



Similarly Rahul Gandhi is also… pic.twitter.com/Ftqgf5DwqH — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) September 7, 2023