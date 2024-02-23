Poacher opens with a close-up of an elephant, its majestic presence filling the screen. From the side, we witness its graceful stride through the lush forest of Malayattoor, Kerala. Richie Mehta, the creator, director, and writer, takes his time to immerse us in the world of this magnificent creature, its amber eyes reflecting a life within this magnanimous being. Cinematographer Johan Heurlin Aidt’s unfaltering camera movement guides us, capturing every moment of the elephant’s slow and steady gait.



Initially, it feels drawn out, but soon the significance sinks in. We are confronted with the stark contrast between the serenity of the jungle and the harsh reality of human cruelty. In this fleeting moment, we come to appreciate a beauty often overlooked in our lives in a jungle of concrete with hearts of iron. Mehta intends to soften our hearts by the innocent allure of the wild. Just as we begin to connect with this gentle giant, a sudden, jarring noise shatters the tranquility. The image of a bullet piercing through the elephant’s head sears into our consciousness, its eyes slowly closing as life fades away.

A tale of animal poaching: From real to reel

Poacher, obvious from its name, revolves around animal poaching in India, more specifically ivory trade. The eight-episode long web series begins with a disclaimer reminding that India amended the Wildlife Protection Act that prohibited all forms of wildlife hunting in 1991. Based on a true incident, the show takes us to 2015, where a man by the name of Kunjumon Devasey surrendered himself to the forest authorities. Devasey, once a trusted forest watcher, confessed to aiding a poaching ring responsible for killing over 20 elephants. His admission led to charges in 16 cases. Authorities swiftly acted on his information, arresting 74 individuals involved in the syndicate, including hunters, carriers, and ivory traders.

Richie Mehta, the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker behind Delhi Crime, brings his expertise in investigative storytelling to Poacher. In this gripping narrative, Mehta blends elements of a traditional crime drama with an exploration of humanity’s relationship with nature. While the web-series, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is primarily in Malayalam, there is also a bit of Hindi, and Bengali in the show, which is particularly interesting, because unlike staple cinema, language then isn’t a genre, but simply a reflection of community, and identity.

Poacher has been shot in the real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi, and unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

The story follows a diverse group of people — from forest officials to police officers and compassionate civilians — as they untangle a sinister web of murders and the illicit smuggling of ivory, poached from our fellow inhabitants of the Earth. Field Director Neel Banerjee (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) turns to Mala Jogi (Nimisha Sajayan), a forest officer with intimate knowledge of the region’s villages and landscapes. Mala’s deep understanding of the jungle and its inhabitants makes her the ideal candidate to tackle the unfolding crisis. Subdivision Officer Dina (played by Kani Kusruti) joins the fray when the action shifts to Trivandrum. Despite her relentless efforts to uncover the truth about ivory trader Morris Finn (Amal Rajdev), she finds herself ensnared in an internal investigation, when accused by Finn of wrongdoing during his custody.



Jungle jumbos: The elephants in the room

Meanwhile, the operation takes on a more perilous edge as it becomes apparent that the scope of the criminal network extends beyond national borders. With the aid of Alan Joseph (Roshan Mathew), Mala delves into the intricate web of connections, following leads that ultimately lead to the local mastermind, Raaz (Noorudheen Ali Ahmed). Driven by their shared dedication to the cause, Neel, Mala, and Alan work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible for the heinous poaching of elephants for their tusks. Together, they navigate treacherous waters, determined to bring justice to the majestic creatures and their endangered habitats.

Mehta assembles an effective and able cast, where Nimisha Sajayan imbues Mala with a quiet yet palpable strength, expertly channeling moments of inner turmoil into rage that demands results. Dibyendu Bhattacharya remains the most outstanding as he shines as the officer who must act swiftly. He brings a steely strength, mixed with sensitivity, to the show as he chases the murderers with urgency that stems from multiple reasons. Meanwhile, Roshan Mathew and Kani Kusruti deliver nuanced performances, adding depth and dimension to their respective characters with precision and skill.

However, the real stars of the show are nature and its inhabitants that are gloriously celebrated across several frames in the eight episodes. From a perched owl to a sauntering peacock, as well as deers, tigers, and bats — every creature is brought to life through mesmerizing CGI animation. Yet, amidst this stunning portrayal of nature’s splendour, Poacher occasionally shifts its focus to the humans who observe it, particularly the elephants, who are literally the elephant in the room in this story. Richie Mehta masterfully captures their quiet existence amidst the infinite beauty of their natural habitat, juxtaposed against the disruptive actions of humanity.

A fundamental dilemma

That said, there’s something to be said about Mehta’s filmmaking — intricate, accurate, and deliciously detailed, reflected in his choice to bring Surendra Kumar, former PCCF, and Chief Wildlife Warden on board as a story consultant. Moreover, much like Delhi Crime, Mehta operates with the workings of reality rather than fiction, which means his world isn’t caged in binaries. In Poacher, Mehta crafts a universe where individuals navigate a landscape defined by systemic injustices. Here, villains often find themselves unwittingly trapped in the very same snares they set, shedding light on the blurred lines between victimhood and culpability in a society rife with inequality.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays Field Director Neel Banerjee, remains the most outstanding as he shines as the officer who must act swiftly.

Throughout the show, the filmmaker repeatedly challenges the audience with a fundamental question: should one’s actions be dictated by circumstances or morality? While Mehta firmly advocates for the latter as the correct answer, he skillfully exposes the nuanced complexities of the situation, delving into the shades of gray that characterize human behavior and ethical dilemmas.

