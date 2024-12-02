PM Modi to watch 'Sabarmati Report' film starring Vikrant Massey in Parliament complex

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the movie 'Sabarmati Report' on Monday evening.

The prime minister will go to the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building to watch the movie starring Vikrant Massey, officials said.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film claims to reveal the truth behind the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002, killing 59 devotees returning from Ayodhya after participating in a religious ceremony.

The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. PTI

