Noted Tamil playback singer Uma Ramanan dies at 72

Playback singer from Chennai, Uma Ramanan, passed away on Wednesday (May 1) at the age of 72. She is survived by her singer-husband AV Ramanan and their son, Vignesh Ramanan.

Uma sang mostly in Tamil, and was a trained classical singer. She sang several memorable songs in Tamil films, and performed in more than 6,000 concerts over the years. Her husband Ramanan had a light music troupe called Musiciano, and the couple sang together in concerts.

Her long association with the music maestro Ilaiyaraaja resulted in her singing over 100 of his songs. He was the one who recognised her talent and unique voice and gave her some exceptional songs to sing.

It was Ilaiyaraaja’s song Poongathave Thalthiravai in the movie Nizhalgal that she rendered to great effect that first revealed her talent to the industry.

She went on to sing many other famous songs for Ilaiyaraaja including Anantha Raagam in the film Panneer Pushpangal, Kanmani Nee Vara in Thendrale Ennai Thodu, Bhoopalam Isaikkum in Thoorum Ninnu Pochchu, Aahaya Vennilave in Arangetra Velai, Ponn Maanae Kopam in Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, and several others.

Uma also sang songs for composers like Mani Sharma, Deva, and Vidyasagar.

Her last song was Mani Sharma’s Kannum Kannumthan Kalandaachu in Vijay’s Thirupaachi.

Her career was distinctive because she excelled both as a playback singer and as a performer on stage.