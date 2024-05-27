Payal Kapadia brings ‘moment of pride’ to FTII but remains ‘accused no. 25’ in 2015 case

Payal Kapadia may have won the Grand Prix Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival — becoming the first Indian to bag its second highest honour — but she has a court hearing on June 26 in a case lodged against her and other students by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Interestingly, her alma mater has congratulated her via an X post, saying she and the other winners at Cannes this year “are taking Indian Cinema to greater heights”. FTII’s tweet “It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema,” FTII said in a post on X. “We congratulate Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix Award, Santosh Sivan for receiving the Pierre AngÃ©nieux Tribute Award, Maisam Ali for his debut at ACID & Chidanand S Naik for winning La Cinef. Their achievements are taking Indian Cinema to greater heights,” the post added.

Kapadia’s offence Back in 2015, Kapadia was on the warpath with the FTII. She had led a students’ protest against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan, best known for his portrayal of Yudhisthir in the mega TV serial Mahabharat, as the chairman of the Pune-based premier institute. According to the protesting students, Chauhan did not match the vision and stature of past chairmen of the FTII governing council, and his appointment appeared “politically coloured”. During the 139-day strike, the students had also allegedly gheraoed and confined the then FTII Director Prashant Pathrabe in his office over some academic issues. This had led to the police entering the campus and arresting some of the protesters. 35 students booked Later, 35 students, including Kapadia, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 143, 147, 149, 323, 353 and 506, dealing with offences, some of them non-bailable, related to unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and rioting. The chargesheet in the case was filed in 2016. The defence lawyer, representing the students, said the next court hearing is scheduled for June 26. Resul Pookutty’s words Oscar-winning Indian sound designer Resul Pookutty in a Facebook post said the mainstream Indian film industry has nothing to do with this glory and they “only looked at us as outcasts”. The only reason they won is also not because “we had inspiring teachers, there were some but not all,” he said. He added, “Payal (Accused No.25) comes back from Cannes and next month, will have to go for her court case hearing that FTII lodged against her for striking against the appointment of Mr. Chouhan as the Chairman! Interesting isn’t it?!”