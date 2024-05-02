Panchayat season 3 is full of crazy events: Actor Chandan Roy

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The third season of "Panchayat" is filled with "crazy events", says actor Chandan Roy, best known for his role as the affable office assistant in the popular rural comedy series.

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Roy, and Sanvikaa are reprising their roles in the show, which is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The third season is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 28.

"Panchayat" revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), a jobless engineering graduate who ends up being hired as a secretary at the panchayat office of Phulera village in Uttar Pradesh.

"The new season is going to be double the fun than the previous ones. It will be filled with crazy events. Also, the audience would get to see some new characters this time. In total, the writer of the show, Chandan sir, has done a really good job," Roy told PTI at an event here.

While he awaits the release of "Panchayat" season 3, Roy has already signed his next project.

The actor will be playing the main lead in "Tirich: Portrait of a Dying Man", an adaptation of Sahitya Akademi awardee Uday Prakash's famous Hindi short story. Roy said he is "extremely lucky" to play a lead role in a story that he read during his student days. "Tirich", with elements of magic realism, revolves around the intricate bond shared between a father and son.

The movie, currently in its initial stage, will be directed by Sanjeev K Jha, who previously wrote "Jabariya Jodi", featuring actor Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. The film's poster was released in Delhi recently.

"Anyone who loves literature would have read 'Tirich'. I, too, have read this beautiful story. And when Sanjeev sir narrated the story to me, it took me back to my childhood. I am extremely lucky that I am getting to play this role, which is very different from all the characters that I have played so far," he added.

Having worked in a string of web shows, including "Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke", "Chuna" and "Shehar Lakhot", Roy said his wish is to not get "typecast".

"It is challenging because you have to be upfront and say 'no' to roles, the money. But then you have to decide, whether you are doing a project for its story, character or just money.

"Ab dil ko achha na lage toh sirf paise ke liye toh nahi karenge na. (The project should move you, doing it just for the sake of money makes no sense)," he said smilingly. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)