'One-sided decision': Aarti on husband Jayam Ravi's separation announcement

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Aarti Ravi, wife of "Ponniyin Selvan" star Jayam Ravi, on Wednesday said her husband made the announcement of their split without her knowledge or consent, leaving the entire family "blindsided".

Ravi, a prominent face in Tamil cinema, on Monday said he is proceeding with the dissolution of his marriage with Aarti, his wife of 15 years, due to "personal reasons".

Aarti, who is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Ravi tied the knot in 2009.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Aarti said: "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.

"For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family." Aarti, who shares sons Aarav and Ayaan with Ravi, said despite all the pain, she had chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now.

"It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children.

"I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood," she added.

She also expressed gratitude towards the media and fans for their "unwavering support" throughout the years.

"Your kindness and love have been a pillar of strength for us, and I appreciate your continued prayers and respect for our privacy during this challenging chapter of our lives," Aarti said. PTI

