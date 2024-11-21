‘Not just an artwork’: Famous banana taped to a wall sells for Rs 50 crore

Someone just paid more than Rs 50 crore for an overripe yellow banana duct-taped to a wall.

That’s bananas, did you say? Well, not if the said banana (the actual exhibit keeps changing, obviously) is a celebrated piece of art that is intended to provoke “laughter and reflection”.

The artwork, titled Comedian, created by renowned Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, debuted at the Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019. Since then, it has made news constantly, with people sneering at its absurdity and some even making headlines for taking it off the wall, peeling and eating it. Well, what else is a banana for, they sniggered.

Meet the buyer

But the Comedian has continued to make it way to galleries worldwide repeatedly. In the past, it has sold for $120,000 (more than Rs 1 crore). However, on Thursday (November 21), it sold for a staggering $6.2 million (Rs 52.35 crore) at a Sotheby’s auction. The buyer, Justin Sun, is a Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur — the founder of cryptocurrency TRON.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve bought the banana!!!” Sun announced on X on Thursday, tagging Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Sotheby’s.

Also read: Not every nude painting is obscene, says HC; orders Customs to release Souza, Padamsee artworks

More than “artwork”

“This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community. I believe this piece will inspire more thought and discussion in the future and will become a part of history. I am honored to be the proud owner of the banana and look forward to it sparking further inspiration and impact for art enthusiasts around the world,” he added.

“Additionally, in the coming days, I will personally eat the banana as part of this unique artistic experience, honoring its place in both art history and popular culture. Stay tuned!” his post ended.