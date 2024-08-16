National Film Awards: Here's full list of winners; 'Ponniyan Selvan' bags 4 awards

The Federal
National Film Awards: Heres full list of winners; Ponniyan Selvan bags 4 awards
Mani Ratnam's period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1' won four awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Best Tamil Film

16 Aug 2024 10:19 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-16 10:25:21)

The 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 was announced today at the National Media Center in New Delhi, with Malyalam cinema scoring big wins.

Malayalam film 'Aattam' bagged the Best Feature Film award, Best Editing and for the Best Screenplay. While Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for the hit Kannada film, 'Kantara', and the Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for 'The Kutch Express', respectively.

Mani Ratnam's period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1' won four awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Best Tamil Film. 'KGF 2', 'Brahmastra' and 'Aparajito' were among the other films which won awards at the ceremony. Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' won three awards at the 70th National Film Awards. It won Best Film in AVGC, Best Male Playback Singer and Best Music Direction (Songs).

Deepak Dua won the Best Critic for film writing award, while the book 'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography' written by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar won the Best Book on Cinema.

The awards were announced by the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

The List:

Best Feature Film – Aattam

Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara

Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express

Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara

Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar

Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film – Daman

Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar

Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal

Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi

Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics – Fouja

Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Makeup – Aparajito

Best Costumes – Kutch Express

Best Production Design – Aparajito

Best Editing – Aattam

Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay – Aattam

Best Dialogues – Gulmohar

Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri

Best Female Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh

Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram

Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express

Best Critic – Deepak Dua

Best Book on Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

The award ceremonies have been delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the 70th National Awards are being given for the films which hit the screens in 2022.


