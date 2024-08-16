National Film Awards: Here's full list of winners; 'Ponniyan Selvan' bags 4 awards

The 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 was announced today at the National Media Center in New Delhi, with Malyalam cinema scoring big wins.

Malayalam film 'Aattam' bagged the Best Feature Film award, Best Editing and for the Best Screenplay. While Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for the hit Kannada film, 'Kantara', and the Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for 'The Kutch Express', respectively.

Mani Ratnam's period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1' won four awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Best Tamil Film. 'KGF 2', 'Brahmastra' and 'Aparajito' were among the other films which won awards at the ceremony. Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' won three awards at the 70th National Film Awards. It won Best Film in AVGC, Best Male Playback Singer and Best Music Direction (Songs).



Deepak Dua won the Best Critic for film writing award, while the book 'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography' written by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar won the Best Book on Cinema.

The awards were announced by the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

The List:



Best Feature Film – Aattam Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2 Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee Best Odia Film – Daman Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009 Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2 Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2 Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam Best Lyrics – Fouja Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score) Best Makeup – Aparajito Best Costumes – Kutch Express Best Production Design – Aparajito Best Editing – Aattam Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 Best Screenplay – Aattam Best Dialogues – Gulmohar Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri Best Female Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express Best Critic – Deepak Dua

Best Book on Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography The award ceremonies have been delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the 70th National Awards are being given for the films which hit the screens in 2022.



