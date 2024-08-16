National Film Awards: Here's full list of winners; 'Ponniyan Selvan' bags 4 awards
The 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 was announced today at the National Media Center in New Delhi, with Malyalam cinema scoring big wins
The 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 was announced today at the National Media Center in New Delhi, with Malyalam cinema scoring big wins.
Malayalam film 'Aattam' bagged the Best Feature Film award, Best Editing and for the Best Screenplay. While Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for the hit Kannada film, 'Kantara', and the Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and Manasi Parekh for 'The Kutch Express', respectively.
Mani Ratnam's period drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1' won four awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Music Direction (Background Score) and Best Tamil Film. 'KGF 2', 'Brahmastra' and 'Aparajito' were among the other films which won awards at the ceremony. Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra' won three awards at the 70th National Film Awards. It won Best Film in AVGC, Best Male Playback Singer and Best Music Direction (Songs).
Deepak Dua won the Best Critic for film writing award, while the book 'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography' written by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar won the Best Book on Cinema.
The awards were announced by the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Rahul Rawail; Nila Madhab Panda, chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Gangadhar Mudalair, chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
The List:
Best Feature Film – Aattam
Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara
Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express
Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara
Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2
Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film – Daman
Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar
Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal
Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan
Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi
Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics – Fouja
Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup – Aparajito
Best Costumes – Kutch Express
Best Production Design – Aparajito
Best Editing – Aattam
Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Screenplay – Aattam
Best Dialogues – Gulmohar
Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri
Best Female Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh
Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram
Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express
Best Critic – Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema – Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
The award ceremonies have been delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the 70th National Awards are being given for the films which hit the screens in 2022.