National Film Awards will be announced in New Delhi later today.

According to multiple reports, Malayalam films such as 'Nayattu', 'Minnal Murali', and 'Meppadiyan' are top contenders for leading awards. Buzz is that Joju George as could be declared Best Actor for his role in Nayattu. Suriya (Jai Bhim) is also a strong contender.

R Madhavan's directorial venture, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' is poised as another powerful entrant across multiple categories, with Madhavan in the race for Best Actor Award. Another gem from the South, 'Minnal Murali,' directed by Basil Joseph, also holds great promise.

Race for the coveted Best Actress award features Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, contending for their roles in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Thalaivi,' respectively.

