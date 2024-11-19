Nagarjuna on Nayanthara's 'turbulent' romantic relationship; 'we would dread her phone ringing'

The Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale seems to be gaining a lot of traction.

Besides the curiosity about a big star wedding, the documentary also contains some revelations about the leading south Indian actor's rocky love life in the past.

The documentary, which started streaming from November 18 to coincide with the diva’s 40th birthday, features interviews with many film personalities, ranging from the Malayalam director who discovered her to actors like Radhika Sarathkumar, Rana Duggabatti and Nagarjuna. But it is Nagarjuna, her leading man in her 2006 film ‘Boss’, who drops some heavy hints about the “turbulent” relationship she had been in while shooting for the film.

Turbulent times

In the documentary, Nagarjuna, who also gushes over her ‘aura of royalty’, recalls seeing her during a “very turbulent time” in a relationship. “We would all dread her phone ringing. If the phone rang, this girl's mood would just come down and she would just turn off and become quiet."

Also, he revealed that he questioned her reasons for sticking to such a relationship.

"I remember asking her, why are you doing this to yourself? You're an accomplished woman," shared Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, in the documentary, Nayanthara candidly admits that she made mistakes and allowed herself to reach a stage where she even agreed to quit films for her partner. "This is because it wasn't like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed,” she shared, without naming the person she had been madly in love with at that time.

Further, Nayanthara confessed that her romantic relationships are based on 'trust rather than love'. "You just believe the other person is also in love with you. More than love, it's trust. And you give it your all. But people assume a lot of things. It broke me when people assumed stories about it. Till today, no one has asked any of the boys what happened," she pointed out in the documentary.

Did you not know?

There’s also another clip, which is being talked about as well. That involves Radhika, who while praising Nayanthara for carving a niche for herself in a male dominated film industry, also shares that she had no clue Nayanthara and Vignesh were in a relationship during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Thaan.

Radhika played the mother of Vijay Sethupathi, the hero in the film. She reveals it was Dhanush, the producer of the film, who called her and mocked her for not knowing this: "Are you not ashamed? Don't you know Nayanthara and Vignesh are having an affair,” he had told her.

Dhanush, has been accused by Nayanthara of being "vile" and vengeful for not giving an NOC for using the behind-the-scenes stills of Naanum Rowdy Thaan in her documentary. He had even sent her a legal notice stating that he will file a ₹10 crore suit if she goes ahead and uses the stills, she had said.

Amid all this drama, the documentary landed and is getting a lot of tractio, probably, also because of these confessions over her turbulent relationship with a 'man', who had turned her life upside down.