Madhuri Dixit, who felled her fans with her dazzling smile in the 1990s, is back decades later with another kind of a ‘killer’ smile. This time, her signature smile is meant to evoke menace and uneasiness, as the actress — who once dominated Hindi cinema — after her foot-tapping number ‘Ek do teen’ set hearts racing in the 1988 film Tezaab, now portrays a feared, convicted serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor’s new series, Mrs Deshpande, on Jio Hotstar.

Interestingly, Kukunoor, whose oeuvre includes heart-warming, wholesome films like Iqbal, Dor, Dhanak and Rockford, ventures into serious killer territory for the first time. (If you don’t take his 3 Deewarein in 2003 into account, which focuses more on the prison life of three murderers and the matter of redemption). Also, this six-episode series, Mrs Deshpande, comes after his well-received political thriller, The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, which indicates that Kukunoor, who made his debut in films with the light-hearted indie, Hyderabad Blues (1998), is purposefully journeying into unchartered waters. However, his firm grip on the director’s wheel ensures that his experiments with genres never sway off course. Mrs Deshpande is based on an acclaimed 2017 French thriller La Mante (The Mantis), a series, which author Stephen King was smitten by, enjoying the “unexplored realms of gruesomeness”. Particularly, he wrote on X that he had not ever seen a “man slowly drowning in an industrial washer before”. Kukunoor, however, adopts a more sober approach, avoiding scenes involving gruesome gore, blood-splattering violence, and neither does he turn to any chilling, sinister theatrics like Anurag Kashyap did in Raman Raghav 2.0. A well-wrought whodunit thriller Not falling under the ‘splatter film’ category, (thankfully, we have enough of that on OTT), the series briskly gets down to telling the story. At times, the pace turns sinister, as there are sub-plots involving child sexual abuse, transgender violence, and moments when masks dramatically drop. In the end, however, it largely remains a tautly-woven whodunit thriller. A notorious convict, Mrs Deshpande serving her sentence in Hyderabad Central Jail, reaches out to the Mumbai Police offering to help them nab a copycat murderer, who is imitating murders committed by her 25 years ago. “It takes one to catch one,” blithely quips senior cop Arun Khatre (Priyanshu Chatterjee), repeating what we have been hearing from the time Anthony Hopkins created sheer panic in the Silence of the Lambs. Also read: Nagesh Kukunoor on love, sway of OTT and not chasing box-office hits The Mumbai police commissioner Khatre may be wary of Mrs Deshpande and her deceptively genial smile, but he needs her before the media catches wind of the serial murders. However, the comely-looking Mrs Deshpande, who cooks delicious modaks and mutton curries for the cops guarding her, has her own devious reasons for being helpful. Before she sets out to find the killer, she lays down one condition, and the police agree to it.

Priyanshu Chatterjee (left) as solid police commissioner Arun Khatre is a treat to watch.

The detective, Tejas Phadke (played by Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar), who is overseeing this highly ‘risky’ operation, distrusts Mrs Deshpande. He believes that her smiling visage hides a lot more than what she is willing to share. But she slowly wins Phadke over with her quick understanding of the serial killer’s next moves and they team up “working well together”. Phadke and others on the special police team, however, cannot help speculating whether Mrs Deshpande is somehow orchestrating the copycat murders?