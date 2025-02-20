Drishyam 3 is confirmed, says Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal will be back as crafty George Kutty in the third instalment of the successful film franchise 'Drishyam'.

In a Facebook post, the Malayalam superstar announced the news, along with this line, "The past never stays silent" and a photograph of himself with the director Jeetu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Jeethu Joseph will direct the third part as well. The post went viral quickly with fans sharing their happiness about the news.

Drishyam series

In this third part, Mohanlal will once again play Georgekutty, the clever family man who outwitted the police with his quick thinking and a strong will.



The Malayalam thriller ‘Drishyam’, which was made on a modest budget, was released in 2013 and went on to become a super hit. It told the story of how a video rental shop owner uses his wits to get his family out of trouble and keep the police at bay. The theme, involving a family, the constant suspense and clever storytelling resonated with the fans.

The sequel, 'Drishyam 2' (2021), continued the suspense and the drama. It ended with a cliffhanger leaving room for the third part to follow. No doubt fans will be keen to see what happens next to the George Kutty family.

'Drishyam' 1 and 2 have been remade in many languages, including Chinese and Sinhalese. The plot details of 'Drishyam-3' are not known, but the news has sparked a lot of excitement among fans.