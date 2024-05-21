Mohanlal: Actor who brought quintessential Malayali man to screen, turns 64

Who is Mohanlal and why is he called the complete actor? The question has a straightforward yet multifaceted answer: he embodies the quintessential Malayali man whose journey reflects the history shaped by ordinary people dressed in a ‘mundu’ and simple short sleeved shirt. Even though he has portrayed macho heroes twirling their moustaches and dons wielding automated guns, the core of every character played by Mohanlal retains that simple, relatable Malayali essence.

Eventful career

Mohanlal is a name synonymous with versatility and adaptability in the Indian film industry, particularly within Malayalam cinema. Born on May 21, 1960, in Elanthoor, Kerala, Mohanlal has cultivated a career that spans over four decades, characterised by a remarkable range of performances across various genres.

Mohanlal’s entry into cinema was serendipitous. In 1978, he made his debut with a minor role in Thiranottam, a film that faced several delays and was only released decades later, largely due to the actor’s eventual stardom. However, his official breakthrough came with the 1980 film Manjil Virinja Pookkal, where he played the antagonist. This role not only showcased his ability to imbue negative characters with depth but also set the stage for a career that would explore the full spectrum of human emotions and experiences.

Master of versatility

Throughout the 1980s, Mohanlal established himself as a versatile actor capable of tackling a wide range of roles. In Rajavinte Makan (1986), he delivered a compelling performance as Vincent Gomez, a complex and morally ambiguous don, which earned him widespread acclaim. The same year, his role in TP Balagopalan MA won him his first Kerala State Film Award for best actor, highlighting his skill in portraying everyday characters with authenticity and nuance.

The late 1980s and early 1990s marked a period of prolific output and critical success for Mohanlal. Films such as Chithram (1988), a comedy where his character had to navigate intricate familial and social dynamics, and Kireedam (1989), a poignant drama about a young man's unintended descent into violence, demonstrated his range and depth. Kireedam earned him a special jury mention at the National Film Awards, further cementing his reputation as an actor of considerable talent.

Seamless switch between genres

Mohanlal’s ability to seamlessly switch between genres is a testament to his versatility. In Bharatham (1991), he portrayed a classical musician grappling with personal tragedy, a role that won him his first National Film Award for best actor. Contrastingly, in Kilukkam (1991), he delivered a performance rich in comic timing, proving his adeptness at light-hearted roles. This dual capability has been a recurring theme in his career, with successful ventures in both serious and comic roles.

His performances are often noted for their subtlety and realism. Mohanlal has an uncanny ability to internalise his characters, bringing an authentic and relatable quality to his roles. Thazhvaaram, a wild west-style revenge drama penned by MT Vasudevan Nair and directed by Bharathan, along with G Aravindan’s globally acclaimed Vaastuhara, exemplify Mohanlal's effortless ability to switch between genres. He was at the peak of his stardom when he delivered these remarkable performances.

In Vanaprastham (1999), he played a Kathakali artist, a role that demanded not only emotional depth but also physical and artistic discipline. This film earned him his second National Film Award for best actor, and it was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, highlighting his global appeal.

In MGR’s shoes

Few directors would have envisioned Mohanlal embodying a character reminiscent of MG Ramachandran (MGR). However, when Mani Ratnam cast him in Iruvar, a fictionalised biopic of MGR and M Karunanidhi, the result was a masterclass in subtle and nuanced acting. Mohanlal's performance stood out, especially in contrast to Prakash Raj's equally impressive, yet more stylised portrayal of Muthuvel Karunanidhi, making the film a textbook example of diverse acting techniques.

“It's such a dream to have an actor on the set who delivers, where you don't have to worry about the scene. You just have to capture it. You know you don't have to stage it with very difficultly. You don't have to worry about setting it right, but just be there to capture the performances. So your job becomes lot more simple. It was such an ease to work with Mohanlal,” Maniratnam’s words have it all.

Age no barrier

In the latter part of his career, Mohanlal has not shied away from continuing experimental and unconventional roles. His portrayal of a man suffering from Alzheimer's disease in Thanmathra (2005), was both poignant and powerful, earning him critical acclaim and several awards.

Throughout his career, Mohanlal has remained relevant by continuously evolving with the times. His adaptability is evident in recent projects like Lucifer (2019), where he played an international gangster who hides behind the character of a charismatic Malayali political leader, a role that resonated well with contemporary audiences and became a major box-office success. Mohanlal and Prithviraj are currently working on the sequel to Lucifer, with Prithviraj directing the film once again.

He is in the final stages of post-production for his debut directorial venture, Barroz, a fantasy drama filmed internationally.

What makes Mohanlal click?

His ability to embody a wide array of characters, from everyday men to complex, larger-than-life personas, underscores his status as one of the most dynamic actors in Indian cinema. His enduring appeal and consistent performances across genres have made him a cornerstone of Malayalam film, admired by audiences and critics alike for his remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to his craft.

Mohanlal's enduring appeal lies in his adaptability and his uncanny ability to reflect the life and ethos of the Malayali man. Whether he is playing a swashbuckling hero or a dreadful gangster, at the core of every character is the simple, relatable Malayali essence. This intrinsic connection to his roots and his consistent portrayal of characters with a genuine, down-to-earth quality have made him a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Happy birth day, Mohanlal.