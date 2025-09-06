Million Views: The film India didn’t want released | Anshul Sinha interview

Indian independent filmmaker and entrepreneur Anshul Sinha has built a reputation for marrying creativity with social purpose. With his production house, Output Media, he has completed over 600 projects and bagged 140 awards at national and international film festivals. His latest film Million Views, releasing on September 12 across India and Nepal, explores addiction, mental health, and loneliness — issues often brushed under the carpet. In this candid conversation, he opens up about his journey, the vision behind his latest project, and why cinema can be a powerful tool for healing.

Can you tell us about your filmmaking journey and how Output Media was born?

I’ve been in filmmaking for nearly a decade now. My background is in mass communication, and I went on to pursue an MBA before learning the fundamentals of filmmaking in Hyderabad. Between 2014 and 2015, I worked in the corporate world before moving to a local production house as a programme producer.

One of my early projects, Mitti Back to Roots, received strong recognition and pushed me to start my own entrepreneurial journey with Output Media. Over the past six to seven years, we have produced ad films, short films, and feature films, completing more than 600 projects. Through this work, I’ve won 140 national and international awards.

What drives you to keep creating at such a high pace?

Every project we take up at Output Media has to serve a purpose. For clients, the purpose is clear: helping them achieve their business targets. For me personally, filmmaking is about vision-driven and purpose-driven cinema.

Cinema is a powerful art form — it brings together 24 different crafts, making it unique in how it can connect with people. When used responsibly, it has the power to communicate deeply and create real change. That belief keeps me going.

Your new film Million Views takes on critical issues like addiction and mental health. What inspired you to tackle these themes?

I spent almost a year researching before working on Million Views, with six to seven months of dedicated study. The statistics I found were alarming. In the US, people spend six to seven hours a day on porn consumption. The UK even has a ministry dedicated to loneliness. Globally, around 15 countries have similar initiatives.

In India too, studies show four to five hours of porn consumption daily. Add to that the heavy dependence of states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Punjab on alcohol revenue — it paints a worrying picture of where we are headed. These findings made me realise the urgency of creating a film that goes beyond entertainment to address these issues head-on.

Is Million Views only about porn addiction, or does it address a wider range of issues?

It covers multiple forms of addiction. We have included 18 scenarios ranging from alcohol and smoking to overeating and loneliness. To shape this, we interviewed 50 psychologists, and their insights are documented on the film’s Instagram page.

Addiction is not just about the act itself — science shows that the brain goes into automation, making recovery harder. But society often labels addicts, making them feel isolated. This film aims to change that perspective by fostering non-judgmental listening and understanding.

You mentioned facing rejection from distributors in India. How did the Nepal release come about?

When I approached distributors in India, they rejected the film outright, assuming it contained nudity or vulgarity — without even watching the trailer. I take full responsibility in stating that Million Views contains no such content.

The film is about awareness and healing, yet because of the taboo around porn addiction, many in the industry distanced themselves from me. In Nepal, however, the distributors recognised the depth of the subject and agreed to release the film in 100 theatres. Their openness gives me hope for a global rollout, including Japan, the US, and Australia.

Do you believe addiction can truly be eliminated, or is your film about mitigation?

This film is not about casual consumption — it’s about cases where usage crosses five to six hours daily. That’s when it becomes an addiction and requires professional help.

To bridge the gap, we’ve partnered with mental health professionals. Our film’s social media page tags around 100–200 psychologists, allowing viewers who relate to the film to directly connect with experts. In this way, the film doesn’t just raise awareness; it becomes a tool for action and healing.

Balancing art and commerce is never easy. How do you manage both as a filmmaker and an entrepreneur?

I couldn’t find a producer for this project because of the taboo, so I self-funded it. I’ve been working 18 to 20 hours a day to make it happen. It’s passion-driven — whether in business or cinema, I put my heart into what I do.

For me, success isn’t just box office numbers. If Million Views helps even a single person overcome addiction, that’s true success. Of course, sustainability requires commercial success too, which is why I aim to blend both.

What makes Million Views unique in its filmmaking style?

We’ve experimented with structure and presentation. Instead of traditional shots, actors speak directly to the audience, making it more engaging and personal. It’s a mix of research-driven content and entertainment, redefining what commercial cinema can be.

By blending storytelling with data and psychology, I hope the film appeals to both audiences seeking meaning and those seeking entertainment.

What advice would you give aspiring filmmakers who want to create meaningful cinema?

Listen to your soul and your heart. That’s where direction truly lies. External voices may distract you, but once you align with your inner calling, the solutions and the path will appear. This is something even the Bhagavad Gita teaches us.

Do you already have plans beyond Million Views?

Yes, Million Views is conceived as a five-part project. Part two is already ready, and we plan to release it around 2028 after seeing how the first part performs in Nepal and beyond.

Finally, where do you see Output Media in the next 5–10 years?

Every business today depends on video, and our expertise has already been recognised — we won the Best Corporate Film of the Year Award from FX in Mumbai this January. Our goal is to keep helping clients solve their challenges creatively while continuing to push boundaries in cinema.

