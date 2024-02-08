By the time I finished the third hour-long episode of Masters of the Air, the new miniseries by Apple TV+ (created by John Shiban and John Orloff), the lingering thought inside my head was, “Why aren’t we seeing this on the large screen?” Here’s a gorgeously mounted, brilliantly performed World War II drama, with Hollywood veterans Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks among the executive producers (their third World War II miniseries after Band of Brothers and Pacific). The cast includes flavours-of-the-season Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn), two of the most in-demand young actors on the planet right now.



As Oppenheimer proved not too long ago, sweeping World War II dramas can, in fact, earn a billion dollars at the box office. Why, then, are we being relegated to our laptops and TV screens when we could follow the aerial combat scenes the way God intended, on a large screen with mediocre snacks by our sides? Perhaps my bitterness owes something to the fact that Bollywood just dumped the turkey named Fighter on us a couple of weeks ago, and its underwhelming, borderline-juvenile depiction of fighter pilots has left a bad taste in my mouth.

A Tale of Two Majors

Luckily, Masters of the Air is on the other end of the spectrum, quality-wise: a supremely assured, old-fashioned war epic that never feels rushed and assumes/demands a high degree of attention from viewers. Based on Donald L. Miller’s 2006 book of the same name, this is the true story of the 100th Bomb Group, a Boeing B-17 heavy bomber unit of the US Air Force during World War II. The two de facto leaders of the group were Major Gale “Buck” Cleven (played by Austin Butler) and Major John “Bucky” Egan (played by Callum Turner).

Straight off the bat, Masters of the Air does a fine job of sketching intimate, compare-and-contrast portraits of these two lead characters. It’s very much a fire-and-ice dynamic between these two men with extremely similar nicknames. Butler’s Major Cleven is a solid, reliable, cool-under-pressure soldier with ice in his veins. Whereas Callum Turner’s Major Egan is a bit of a loose cannon, but what he lacks in strategic nous he makes up for in passion and raw energy. The two young actors play off each other with élan, as we discover their divergent leadership styles and how this affects the rest of the 100th.

One thing I really liked about the screenplay is the attention given to the smallest of characters, especially in terms of their contribution to the war effort. As the voiceover informs us helpfully during the second episode, those up in the air doing the actual fighting were far from the only heroes in sight: “Every man who flew a B-17 thanked God for our ground crews. There was no glory in what they did. No medals were handed out for patching flak holes or rebuilding carburetors. Our crew chiefs were responsible for keeping our planes in the air in any given mission. Which means they were responsible for the lives of dozens of men. Corporal Ken Lemmons was one of our best crew chiefs. He was 19 years old.”

