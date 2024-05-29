'Manjummel Boys' producers ‘lied’ about spending Rs 22 crore: Police report

Police have submitted the investigation report to the Kerala High Court in the alleged financial fraud case filed against the producers of the Malayalam hit movie ‘Manjummel Boys’.

According to reports, the probe report submitted by Ernakulam Maradu Police says that the producers committed financial fraud by claiming Rs 22 crore was spent on producing the film when the total cost was Rs 18.65 crore.

Police said the producers had “lied” about spending more.

Siraj Valithara, from Aroor, had accused the producers Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony of cheating.

According to the complainant, the producers of Parava Films had promised him a share of 40 per cent of the profits after he had invested Rs 7 crore but they did not honour it.

Valithara claimed that the producers had told him that the movie’s budget was Rs 22 crore and later he got know it was Rs 18.65 crore.

Based on the complaint, police had registered a case against the producers on charges of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and forgery.

‘Manjummel Boys’, written and directed by Chidambaram, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics.

The film also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by ‘2018’, India’s official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.