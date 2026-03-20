Mani Ratnam announces new film with Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi

Mani Ratnam is returning to the director's chair with a brand new film, and the announcement has already set social media buzzing. The maestro shared a concept poster on the official handles of his Madras Talkies production house, marking the banner's 23rd venture.

After the disappointment of Thug Life, his much-anticipated reunion with Kamal Haasan that failed to click with both critics and audiences, this new project feels like Mani hitting the reset button with renewed energy. Lyca Productions' Subaskaran is on board as co-producer, and given his reputation for backing big-budget films, this one might also be made on a big canvas.

A reunion again

Vijay Sethupathi is back in a Mani film. The two previously worked together in the 2018 crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, where Sethupathi played a sharp undercover cop. This time around, the film is said to be a romantic drama, not a new space for both men. Sethupathi himself has confirmed the project and made it clear that the film will be nothing like their last outing together.

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For a performer who thrives on variety, this pairing once again makes perfect sense. Interestingly, early reports suggest the film was originally planned with Simbu in the lead, before the team eventually pivoted to Sethupathi.

Pallavi's long-awaited moment

This will be Sai Pallavi's first film with Mani, and it has been in the making for a while, at least in spirit. At the audio launch of Amaran, Mani had openly said he is a big fan of Pallavi and hoped to work with her one day. That wish has now turned into reality.

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Given what she brought to Amaran and Virampatham recently, the pairing of Pallavi with Mani's signature visual storytelling is something to look forward to.

The legendary duo stays together

The concept poster confirmed what many were hoping for: AR Rahman is back with Mani. Earlier rumours had suggested that young composer Sai Abhyankar might step in, breaking a partnership that goes all the way back to Roja in 1992. But the poster put all that speculation to rest. The streak continues, and honestly, it is hard to imagine one without the other.

Shooting is expected to kick off in April, with a release likely later this year.