Mammootty's 'Kaathal' streams on Amazon Prime from Jan 5

The eagerly-awaited 'Kaathal - The Core', the emotional Malayalam drama that tells the story of Mathew Devassy played by Mammootty, starts streaming from today (January 5).

The film, which released in theatres in November 2023, was received extremely well and became a big hit. 'Kaathal' unlike other south Indian films has arrived on a streaming platform after a gap of 50 days.

The film, which was praised by critics as well, shows Mammootty essaying the role of a retired bank manager, who decides to contest the local panchayat elections as an independent candidate. However, he gets a shock when his wife Omana Mathew played by Jyotika decides to file for divorce questioning his sexual orientation. The narrative dives into the complexities of their marriage, as well as themes of justice and personal fulfillment within a close-knit village community.

The film speaks about the struggles of coming out as a queer in a conventional society.

The director Jeo Baby, known for his much-applauded 'The Great Indian Kitchen' explores the themes of homosexuality and how the LGBTQ+ community is treated in small places in India. Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria have written the script for the movie.

Reinventing himself in the 70s, Mammootty shows that he is an actor who is not afraid to take risks and is eager to tackle socially relevant issues.