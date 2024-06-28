Mammootty's candid picture of Indian bulbul to be auctioned in Kochi on June 30

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has long harboured a passion for photography and has often shared his pictures on social media. But, what is exciting fans is that a photograph clicked by him, is going under the hammer and will be soon auctioned.

Mammootty at 72 years, besides enthralling cinephiles with his performances in his latest releases 'Bramayugam' and 'Kaathal', had once shared a photograph of him on Instagram clicking birds during the pandemic.

Mammootty posted this picture of him shooting birds during the pandemic on Instagram

Indian Bulbul

But now, the actor’s rare close-up candid shot of an Indian bulbul, currently being featured in a photo-exhibition in Kochi, is garnering a lot of praise.

Mammootty’s picture is part of an exhibition titled 'Padiparakkunna Malayalam' at the Durbar Art gallery. The three-day exhibition, which opened on June 27, is being held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of the late Indian ornithologist and writer Induchoodan.

The exhibition showcases the works of 23 photographers and Mammootty’s candid shot of the Indian bulbul occupies pride of place at the entrance of the art gallery.

Heart bubbling with joy

The photograph shows India’s common brown coloured bulbul with its red vent piquantly perched on a startlingly broad leaf framed against the backdrop of a blue sky.

The actor had captioned the picture: 'A heart bubbling with a joy and a restless tongue'.

This particular photo will be auctioned at 4 pm on June 30. Quoting the organisers, Malayalam Manorama said the auction bid starts at ₹1 lakh. The money that is made at the auction will be used to promote various activities in Induchoodan’s name, added the report.