Malayalam film industry and FTII Pune make a mark at Cannes

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' Grand Prix win at the Festival de Cannes marked a historic first for Independent India.

Though it is not a Malayalam film per se, Malayalam film buffs too are celebrating and rejoicing over this huge achievement as four of the main cast members are from Kerala. Moreover, these talented actors from Malayalam cinema have in no small measure contributed to the film's success, a fact that was acknowledged by the film's director in her interaction with the media. Multi-lingual Indian cinema This Cannes milestone has underscored the talent and potential present in Indian cinema, with Kerala playing a notable role. 'All We Imagine as Light', which is set in Mumbai and Ratnagiri, celebrates the diversity and richness of India's cinematic landscape, as the film features characters speaking in multiple languages including Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi. In the post-award presentation news conference, Kapadia spoke about how Indian cinema makes films in different languages and specifically mentioned the Kerala film industry, which boasts of an assured audience for arthouse movies as well as commercial flicks. She highlighted Kerala's unique position in supporting diverse cinematic expressions. Kapadia said in the press conference, “We have our own festivals, and many people go out to watch films. India has a diverse film culture. Everything is changing, even Bollywood is evolving constantly. It's not just one kind of cinema, especially films from Kerala. There is an immense range – even arthouse films get distribution, which doesn’t happen in any other industry in the country. The audience in Kerala is really open to watching different kinds of cinema.” Further, the filmmaker continued, “There is an interesting variety of films made in India, and I am a product of that. It’s not just Bollywood; every state has a strong film industry. We have been around for a long time, but for some reason, it took thirty years for another film to be selected for the competition.” It was a Malayalam film directed by Shaji N Karun, 'Swaham,' that had made it to the competition section last time in 1994, which was a first then. In 1999, another Malayalam film, 'Maranasimhasanam' (Throne of Death) directed by Murali Nair, won the Caméra d'Or for debutant directors at Cannes.

Payal Kapadia with her cast at Cannes. Photo: Facebook | Festival de Cannes