Malayalam film '2018' is India's entry for Oscars 2024
Tovino Thomas' '2018', set in the backdrop of the severe floods that devastated Kerala was a huge commercial success, when it released in theatres
Tovino Thomas' epic survival drama '2018' (also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero) is India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards.
' 2018' directed by Jude Anthany Joseph was a huge hit at the box-office when it released in theatres and the film was universally praised. Besides Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles. Lijp Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' was another Malayalam film that was sent to the Oscars in 2020 but it failed to make it to the Oscar shortlist.
Chhello Show (2022), Koozhangal (2021), Gully Boy (2019), Village Rockstars (2018), Newton (2017), Visaranani (2016) did not get nominated. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been 'Mother India', 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Lagaan'.