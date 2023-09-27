Malayalam film '2018' is India's entry for Oscars 2024

Tovino Thomas' epic survival drama '2018' (also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero) is India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards.

The Film Federation of India on Wednesday (September 27) made this announcement about the selection of this Malayalam film, which is based on the severe floods that struck Kerala in 2018, as the official entry for Oscars 2024. "The film represents India and the theme of the film is calamity humans face," the federation said.

The jury to select India's entry was headed by acclaimed filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli.

' 2018' directed by Jude Anthany Joseph was a huge hit at the box-office when it released in theatres and the film was universally praised. Besides Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles. Lijp Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' was another Malayalam film that was sent to the Oscars in 2020 but it failed to make it to the Oscar shortlist.

Chhello Show (2022), Koozhangal (2021), Gully Boy (2019), Village Rockstars (2018), Newton (2017), Visaranani (2016) did not get nominated. The only Indian films to have been nominated for an Oscar so far have been 'Mother India', 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Lagaan'.





