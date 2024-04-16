Maharashtra CM visits Salman's house; asks police to increase security for actor and kin

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing.

Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai Police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing at Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

One of them, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fired five rounds - one of which hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, according to police.

"Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said.

Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, his son and Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal were also present at Khan's residence during Shinde's visit. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)