Madras HC asks CBFC to produce copy of complaint against ‘Jana Nayagan’ tomorrow

The Madras High Court will hear again on Wednesday (January 7) a petition filed by the makers of TVK chief Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate, enabling the movie’s release on January 9.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday (January 6), the court orally asked the CBFC to produce on Wednesday a copy of the "complaint" received by it, claiming that the film "hurts religious sentiments".

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification. Even though a release date has been fixed for the film, it can only proceed legally if the CBFC submitted in the court.

An age-old problem for Vijay

A Vijay film facing release issues has become a norm rather than a deviant. Over the years, the actor has faced several hardships every time during his film career, and Jana Nayagan, apparently his last film, is facing a similar issue.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others.

Last-minute delay might affect business

The film production company had announced that the film is scheduled for release in theatres on January 9, ahead of the Pongal festival.

In this situation, a censor certificate has not been issued for Jana Nayagan so far. The film team, having completed all work for the film, sent it for censorship on December 18. Subsequently, on December 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after the production company made the changes suggested by the censor board members and resubmitted it, the censor certificate has still not been issued.

With only two days left for the film's release and the censor certificate not being received, KVN Productions, the film production company, filed a petition in the High Court.

Filmmakers question basis of complaint

During the hearing, counsels representing the production house stated that the film, made with an investment of around Rs 500 crore, was initially cleared for a U/A certificate.

However, subsequently, stating that there is a scene that hurts religious sentiments, CBFC sent it for review to the Revising Committee.

The producers argued that since no one has seen the film, it's unclear how such a complaint was made, and therefore, an order should be issued to grant the certificate.

Since there are only a few days left, there is no need to send it to the revising committee, and the relevant files should be reviewed, an appropriate decision made, and a certificate should be issued to screen the film in three languages.

Appearing for the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan stated that the Censor Revising Committee has the authority to take action on the complaint. He said they cannot be compelled to issue a certificate within a specific timeframe.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge ordered the CBFC to submit the complaint made against the film by Wednesday.

Court asks if release can be postponed

Following this, the judge asked the film production company's side, "Why can't the film be postponed to the 10th? Will a solution not emerge if we wait?"

In response, it was conveyed on behalf of the film production company that the film's release date has already been announced and changing the date would cause a huge loss. Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing to January 7.

Good ticket sales amid uncertainty

However, the delay in censoring and the uncertainty around the release of Jana Nayagan has not hurt its business. According to reports, the first-day first-show screenings have been sold out at several single screens in Karnataka, while Kerala has reported healthy advance sales.

Multiplex bookings in metros such as Mumbai and Delhi are yet to open, pending CBFC clearance. Overseas advance collections have reportedly crossed Rs 25 crore. With the next court hearing due shortly, uncertainty remains over whether Jana Nayagan can meet its January 9 release date.



