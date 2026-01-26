Lokesh Kanagaraj on criticism of Coolie, moving to Telugu cinema, future of LCU

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has been under sustained criticism since the release of Coolie, with the latest charge being that he has been disloyal to his Tamil fan base by signing a film with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Seeking to address the speculation and criticism, Lokesh met the press in Chennai and offered clarifications on several issues, ranging from Coolie’s reception to his future plans.

Speaking about Coolie, Lokesh said the film’s producer, Sun Pictures, had termed it a profitable venture. “I thank the audience and everyone involved for making the film run for 35 days in theatres, despite the barrage criticisms it faced. I see Coolie as a learning experience and will try to apply those lessons in my next films to ensure they do not attract so much criticism,” he said.

Why Rajini Kamal project fell

After Coolie’s release, Lokesh was widely expected to direct the much-anticipated collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, which would have brought the two legends together after 46 years. However, the project was later announced with Sundar C as director, who eventually exited the film as well.

Also Read: Weekly cinema round up: AR Rahman row, Mammootty Adoor reunion, Raaja Saab fallout

Addressing rumours around his own exit, Lokesh said both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had approached him while Coolie was underway. “I felt honoured that they considered me for such a massive opportunity. At the same time, Kaithi 2 was already in my line-up,” he said.

Lokesh explained that he had sought permission from the Kaithi producers to take up the project, given the scale of the opportunity. “I wrote sincerely for about one-and-a-half months and narrated the story separately to Rajini Sir and Kamal Sir. But since they had been doing action films consistently, they wanted something light-hearted. I know I can’t do light-hearted films, so I told them honestly and backed out,” he said.

Telugu move and Allu Arjun

In the interim, Karthi, who plays the lead in Kaithi, committed to another project as Lokesh had sought time for the Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan film. “That’s when I decided to honour a long-pending commitment with Mythri Movie Makers, who had given me an advance. I was also in talks with Allu Arjun for some time, and since everything aligned, I decided to do the Telugu film,” Lokesh said.

Asked whether the project was his long-discussed dream film Irumbu Kai Maayavi, he said it was too early to comment.

Kaithi 2 and remuneration rumours

Lokesh confirmed that after completing the Allu Arjun film, tentatively titled AA 23, he would return to Kaithi 2. He also dismissed rumours that financial demands had stalled the sequel. “There were stories that I asked for an exorbitant fee for Kaithi 2. That is untrue. Everyone knows that remuneration depends on the success of one’s previous film,” he said.

LCU future and expansion

Addressing speculation that the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) had been shelved, the director said the franchise was very much alive. “LCU is not closed. The name itself wasn’t something I coined, but the universe will continue. After my film with Allu Arjun, I will resume work on it. Even my production venture Benz is part of this universe, and it will keep expanding,” he said.

Acting, Aamir Khan discussions

Lokesh also confirmed that he is in discussions with Aamir Khan for a future project, though both are currently tied up with existing commitments. He briefly spoke about his acting debut in DC, directed by Arun Matheshwaran, saying acting was a learning experience he took up during a brief break. “It’s not easy at all, and I’m not sure if I can continue acting given the commitments I already have,” he said.

Violence and drug portrayal defence

Responding to long-standing criticism of excessive violence and drug-related themes in his films, Lokesh said he grew up aspiring to be an action filmmaker. “I was influenced by films like Devar Magan and Virumandi. Even Hollywood action films like Kill Bill have won Oscars. With audiences now consuming content globally, comparisons are inevitable. That doesn’t mean I have to show excessive violence to stay relevant, but action becomes part of that comparison,” he said.

Also Read: Why the backlash against AR Rahman is unfair and an act of cultural illiteracy

On drugs as a recurring theme, Lokesh insisted that his films never glorify substance abuse. “I have consistently said ‘Say no to drugs’ in my films. I’m not exploiting the subject for profit. I’ve conducted anti-drug campaigns in colleges, made thousands of students take pledges, and even organised a short film competition on ‘Say no to drugs’ in Coimbatore. One of the participants is now my assistant. I’m doing my part,” he said.