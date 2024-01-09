Lisa Bonet initiates divorce proceedings against Jason Momoa

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Hollywood star Jason Momoa, two years after they parted ways.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed a petition to end her marriage to the "Aquaman" star on Monday.

According to the court documents, their date of separation has been listed as October 7, 2020, over a year before the pair shared the news that they were separating.

The petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. It also stated that neither person should get financial support and that the two have agreed on how to split their assets.

Bonet, 56, and Momoa, 44, will get joint custody of their two children -- 16-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf The two stars met and started dating in 2005, before tying the knot in late 2017.

Bonet, best known for starring in "The Cosby Show" as well as films such as "High Fidelity" and "Enemy of the State", was previously married to Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 and shares daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz, with the musician. PTI

