'Liger' director Puri Jagannadh in trouble for using KCR's phrase in item song

Popular Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh ('Liger') has landed in a controversy, with a police complaint lodged against him for the lyrics in an item song featured in his upcoming science fiction movie.

A senior BRS leader Rajitha Reddy has approached the police complaining that Jagannadh and the team of his film, 'Double Ismart’, have used a phrase, 'Em Jeddam Antav Mari', commonly used by former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, in the lyrics of an item song. The item number is 'Maar Muntha Chod Thintha', featuring the lead actor Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thakur.

“The item song is badly featured with a phrase used by Chandrashekhar Rao. This is disrespectful to him and intends to show him in poor light,” Rajitha Reddy said, according to news reports.

The song 'Maar Muntha Chod Thintha' was released recently and one particular line from the song 'Em Jeddam Antav Mari' has made BRS activists angry.

The line is famously and often linked to KCR and has been widely used in memes. They feel that the item song is centred around liquor is disrespectful to the political leader. They have warned of serious repercussions if Jagannadh does not remove the lines.

BRS women activists have demanded that the police take action against the film director. BRS leader Pavani Goud too has hit out at the director for using KCR’s words in a song that revolves around themes of liquor and inebriation.

The film will be boycotted in Telangana if the director fails to remove the lines, BRS activists warned.

As the film 'Double ISmart' is slated for an August release, Jagannadh, known for his unfiltered dialogues in his films, will have to weigh how this controversy will impact the release and the box-office performance of his film.