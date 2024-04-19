Kunal Nayyar to play lead in Gurinder Chadha’s new film 'Christmas Karma'

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha on Friday officially announced her new film "Christmas Karma", a contemporary Bollywood musical, inspired by Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol".

"The Big Bang Theory" alum Kunal Nayyar will portray the lead role of Scrooge in the movie, which also feature a star-studded cast of Eva Longoria, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, Boy George, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Bilal Hasna, Allan Corduner, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rufus Jones, Eve and Nitin Ganatra.

Chadha, best known "Bhaji on the Beach", "Bend It Like Beckham", "Bride and Prejudice", "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", "It's a Wonderful Afterlife" and "Viceroy's House", is also producing and writing the new movie, which will feature music written by acclaimed British singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, Shaznay Lewis and Nitin Sawhney.

With "Christmas Karma", Chadha said, the aim is to create a festive classic for "our times and for generations to come".

"By adapting one of history’s greatest novels - Charles Dickens’ 'Christmas Carol' - I am making a British film from my unique, original point of view but one that resonates with Dickens’ masterful statement on the human condition.

"I am blessed with such a great diverse cast and eclectic music team - the soundtrack will be banging, influenced by Gospel, Bhangra, Carols and classic pop songs. You will not be able to sit still," the 64-year-old director said in a statement.

"Christmas Karma" is backed by True Brit Entertainment, Bend It Films, Maven Screen Media and Civic Studios. Chadha, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Amory Leader will serve as producers.

Anushka Shah, CEO, Civic Studios, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the acclaimed director Gurinder Chadha and an exceptional cast for 'Christmas Karma'. Being a global company with Indian roots, we are excited to achieve a new milestone as we take on this ambitious international project that speaks to audiences around the world, and especially the South Asian diaspora." Shah will executive produce the project along with Zygi Kamasa, Paul Mayeda Berges, Sophia Pedlow and Hannah Leader.

Nayyar said he is excited to work with a visionary director like Chadha.

"To explore a beloved holiday tale through the eyes of an immigrant story (much like my own) is exactly the kind of movie that I believe will resonate with so many of us who are searching for the meaning of home... It takes a visionary like Gurinder to take a chance on a story like this, and I am humbled to be a part of it," he said.

Published in 1843, "A Christmas Carol" recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. In the process, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)