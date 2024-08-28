Khushbu, Swara speak up on Hema Committee report, support survivors

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and actor Swara Bhasker have reacted to the Justice K Hema Committee report that has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm and sparked what many believe a second wave of #MeToo moment in Kerala. Khushbu said on Wednesday (August 28) that the committee was “much needed” to break the abuse faced by female professionals in Malayalam cinema and urged women not to compromise and men to speak up for victims of sexual harassment. Panel was much needed: Khushbu The “MeToo” moment prevailing in “our industry breaks you”, the senior actor said in a post on X. “Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. The #HemaCommittee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it?” the BJP leader added. “Abuse, asking for sexual favours, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it’s marginally women who bear the brunt,” Sundar said.

Victims need our support: Khushbu The fear of being shamed, victim blaming, and questions like “why did you do it” or “what made you do it” break the woman, she added. “The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn’t come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances — not everyone is privileged to speak out,” she said. “To all the men out there, I implore you to stand by the victim and show your unwavering support,” she added. Heartbreaking to read report: Swara Actor Swara Bhasker, the first one from the Hindi film industry to publicly speak up on the 233-page report, shared a lengthy note on Instagram. She said showbiz has always been a patriarchal power set-up where, if a woman speaks up, she is labelled as a troublemaker. “Are other language industries in India even talking about such things? Until we don’t [sic] face the uncomfortable truths we all know exist all around us, the brunt of existing abuses of power will continue to be borne by those who are vulnerable...,” she said. “It has been heartbreaking to read the findings of the committee. More heartbreaking because it is familiar. Maybe not every detail and not every nitty gritty but the larger picture of what the women have testified to is all too familiar,” she wrote. Showbiz a patriarchal power set-up: Swara Bhasker, known for her outspoken views on topical issues, expressed solidarity with the women who spoke up and those who belong to the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) who demanded an expert committee from the Kerala government to examine the working conditions in their industry. “Showbiz is and always has been a male centric industry, a patriarchal power set-up. It’s also deeply perception sensitive and risk averse,” she wrote. “Every day of production-shoot days but also pre and post production days are days when the meter is running and money is being spent. No one likes a disruption. Even if the disruptor has raised her voice for what is ethically correct. It’s so much more convenient and financially practical to just carry on,” she wrote in the post shared on Tuesday night.