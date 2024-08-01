Kerala rapper Hanumankind's latest music video, ‘Big Dawgs,’ has taken the internet by storm, amassing over 7 million views on YouTube in just three weeks. The video, in which the vest-wearing, foot-stomping rapper is seen grooving to his slick, pulsating beats even as stuntmen and stuntwomen drive cars around it, is filmed entirely inside a Well of Death, a traditional Indian fairground stunt arena.

The electrifying video, produced by Kalmi under Brown Crew Productions and directed by Bijoy Shetty, showcases Hanumankind’s lyrical skills. The backdrop of adrenaline-pumping stunts, coupled with dizzying camera angles, impressive cinematography and high-octane performance, has garnered global acclaim, with fans and critics alike praising it as one of the best music videos to come out of India. Several videos and reels on Instagram have declared it to be the most impressive video of the year.

Viral, globally



The video’s global reach is evident in the thousands of comments flooding in from fans worldwide, expressing their admiration for Hanumankind’s creativity and the raw energy of the video. The artist himself, humbled by the overwhelming response, acknowledges the real risk-takers in the video, the stunt performers who put their lives on the line daily for entertainment. “Without a doubt one of the hardest things I've ever done. The performers who do this everyday are the real risk takers though. What incredible people, truly inspired,” he wrote on Instagram.



Indian fans feel proud



Indian fans said they felt proud that Hanumankind, known for his other tracks like ‘Genghis,’ ‘Rush Hour,’ and ‘Go To Sleep,’ has put the global spotlight on Indian music. “Indian hip-hop scene will be global because of this type of legends, wrote a user. "First hard Indian rapper I (sic) seen,” wrote a user on Instagram. Another user wrote, “This is crazy, how the heck did they film this?”



In an interview to The Hindu, Hanumankind revealed that the video was shot near his hometown of Malappuram and expressed his gratitude to the Well of Death community for their support and collaboration. “They call it the Well of Death for a reason. You have to credit those who perform there everyday because they risk their lives to keep people entertained. I was just there for a day, but I’m blessed they accepted me into their community and let me partake in something like this,” he said.



The backlash from the Black community



The rapper's ability to blend traditional Indian elements with modern hip-hop aesthetics has resonated with audiences worldwide, making ‘Big Dawgs’ the latest craze on the Internet. However, while the song has received the endorsements from key figures in hip-hop, and some Influential blogs like Pigeons and Planes, as well as artists like DJ Akademiks, there has also been a wave of racist comments, mostly people from the Black community, who have historically used hip-hop to fight racism. Some social media users have mocked the Indian stereotypes while still others have expressed surprise that Indians speak English, joking about call-center jobs. One comment even referred to the caste system in India.



Some users also hit out at Hanumankind for allegedly copying the flow from American rapper Project Pat's ‘Knife Talk’. They ignored the fact that Hanumankind pays a clear homage to Project Pat in his lyrics:

“Swerving whilе I'm bumping Project Pat, yeah

Yeah, rollin' through the city with the big dawgs

Fuck the laws, lawyer with me, we ain't gotta call

Celly on silent but the product end up hella loud

That's how you make the money pile for everyone involved.”

What’s more, Project Pat himself shared the track, pleased at the nod to him in the song.