Kerala launches CSpace, first state-owned OTT platform, on pay per view basis

In a unique initiative, Kerala launched India's first government-owned OTT platform 'CSpace' to provide meaningful infotainment and address the "growing imbalances" and challenges in the OTT sector.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-owned platform at Kairali theatre at Thiruvananthapuram on March 7, terming it as a decisive step in the onward journey of Malayalam cinema.

CSpace

CSpace, which will be managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), is a pioneering initiative that gives prominence to films with artistic and cultural value without hurting the mainstream film industry, said the CM.

Noting that earning profit is the prime motive of the private-sector OTT platforms that mostly go for commercial movies, CSpace is set to make a mark as a medium that brings home quality films, he said.

"Private OTT platforms give prominence to films in the most widely spoken language since their prime motive is to maximise profit. The priority of CSpace, on the other hand, is to onboard and stream contents with artistic and cultural values. This will also help the promotion of the Malayalam language and culture," Vijayan said.

The launch of CSpace also signifies leveraging of the cutting-edge technologies which will define Malayalam cinema in the future, he said.

Only stream theatrical releases



The decision that CSpace will only stream films that are already released in theatres signifies that this is not a move that will harm the interests of the film industry. Its aim is to promote good cinema without hurting the interests of the producers and exhibitors, the chief minister said.

“C SPACE is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation,” said Shaji N Karun, renowned film director and chairman of KSFDC, at a press conference later.

Curator panel

For selecting and approving the content, KSFDC has constituted a curator panel made up of members such as Benyamin, O V Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby. Every content that is submitted to the platform will be evaluated by three curators from the panel for its artistic, cultural and infotainment merit. Only the content recommended by the curators will be showcased in the platform.

Shahji Karun said the curators have so far selected 42 films for the first phase of C SPACE. Films that have won awards in National or State Awards or have been exhibited in major film festivals will also be shown. Award winning films “Nishiddho” and “B32 to 44” will be premiered in OTT Platform through C SPACE.

Calling CSpace a novel initiative, he said that it will also help producers to get back their investment through crowd-funding route.



Total transparency in profit it earns and the number of viewers it attracts are the distinguishing features of the platform, he said.

Pay per view

The platform, which operates on a pay per view basis, allows viewers to watch a feature film for ₹75 and shorter contents for a much lesser price. Exactly half of the amount charged goes to the content provider.

KSFDC is a state-owned company entrusted with the promotion of Malayalam cinema and industry, under the department of cultural affairs, Government of Kerala.



Viewers can download the CSpace app from the PlayStore and the App Store from today onwards.

(With inputs from agencies)