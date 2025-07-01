Kerala: Actress Minu Muneer arrested over social media comments against actor

Kochi, Jul 1 (PTI) Film actress Minu Muneer has been arrested by the Cyber Police here for allegedly making derogatory comments targeting veteran actor-director Balachandra Menon through social media, police said here on Tuesday.

She was arrested on Monday and later released on bail, having already secured relief from the Kerala High Court.

The case was registered in October last year, following a complaint accusing Muneer of making repeated offensive comments online against Menon.

Police said the comments were made shortly after the release of the Hema Committee report, which examined the issue of harassment and abuse faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The charges against the actress include Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal intimidation), Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene content online), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance through repeated or anonymous communication), police added. PTI

