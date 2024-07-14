Karnataka to strengthen new film tourism policy to woo filmmakers to shoot in state





Ace director Mani Ratnam shot 'Guru' and his Telugu blockbuster hit 'Magadheera' in Karnataka. Many Hollywood movies, including Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight Rises' (in Mysore Palace and Mysore Zoo), among others, were shot in Karnataka.

To capitalise on its celebrated heritage structures and tourist destinations, the Karnataka government is now seriously contemplating strengthening its Film Tourism Policy to dangle more incentives and attract filmmakers to showcase popular tourist destinations in the state.

The policy, according to government sources, is inspired by similar incentives Indian filmmakers are given by foreign countries to promote their famous tourist spots.

The Kannada film industry too is keen to help the government with this initiaBadamtive, which will be beneficial to both the government and the film industry.

Kannada film industry supports tourism policy

Talking to The Federal, M N Suresh, an enterprising producer and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president, said, “The global film tourism market is set to reach over $110 billion by 2028 and the media and entertainment industry in India is expected to reach ₹8,29,390 crores by 2030. And, in India, films-induced tourism has witnessed a steady increase as a significant number of domestic tourists are visiting locations featured in popular films.”

Further, Suresh added that in a recent July 3 meeting held to discuss revising the state tourism policy for the years 2024-2029, with an eye to attract more tourists and investors, he had as KFCC president promised the government that the Karnataka film industry will support the government in their efforts to promote tourism.

At the meeting, Suresh also highlighted the “loopholes” in the government’s film policy.To which, the minister of tourism, H K Patil has assured that he will hold detailed discussions with the KFCC representatives on this issue, shared Suresh.

Film tourism policy

The existing Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-2025 focusses on offering fiscal incentives to filmmakers, who showcase top destinations in the state on national and international platforms. The policy was inspired from similar incentives filmmakers were receiving in foreign countries for promoting their tourist destinations.

The government had also identified 319 tourist destinations to be promoted in its tourism policy 2015-2020.

However, conscious of negative impacts on the state’s ecology, the government had clarified that the policy will not relax the prevailing restrictions applicable in forest areas and protected sites. Filmmakers are expected to get necessary clearances from the concerned departments for shooting in locations.

Single-Window Clearance System

If the Karnataka state government seems apathetic towards promoting Kannada cinema, KFCC faces challenges to encourage the state's Film Tourism Policy.

According to Suresh, the Kannada film industry for a long time has been pushing for a Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) to shoot domestic movies in the state. But, there has been no progress on this front.

Tara Anuradha former BJP MLC and a famous actor too echoed the KFCC president's views.

“Currently, if filmmakers want to shoot movies, they have to seek permission from various authorities by paying different kinds of fees fixed by them. If the government brings in a single window system, then filmmakers can pay a one-time amount and shoot freely in any corner of the state without hassles. This system is in vogue in various parts of the country, including neighbouring Goa, which is a world-class tourist destination,” observed Anuradha.

Haven for filmmakers

Stressing the urgent need to have a single window system, filmmaker Jayatheertha, who took the Bengaluru Karaga to a national level in his recent movie, ‘Kaiva’ cites the example of great film shooting locations in the state like the Western Ghats, Kodagu, Hampi, Badami etc.

Jayatheertha told The Federal, “We all love watching movies. While there are many things that make us like a movie, the places where it has been shot are the foremost. We tend to enjoy scenic locations in films. So, filmmakers often choose their backdrops carefully.”

“Karnataka being one of the most alluring states in the country has attracted numerous filmmakers over the years. The need of the hour is to make the rules to shoot the films in the state more flexible and implement a single window system. This will help to promote film tourism besides earning revenues for the state,” added Jayatheertha.

He pointed out how Mani Ratnam shot his ‘Guru’ in Badami caves and Pattadakal and also shot 'Magadheera', a Telugu blockbuster in these two places. David Lean’s ‘A Passage to India’ was also shot in Bengaluru some forty years back.

Film critic and writer Chetan Nadiger reeled off the names of five Hollywood movies – 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', 'The Dark Knight Rises', 'Octopussy', 'A Mighty Heart' and the 'Best Exotic Marigold Hotel', which had some scenes shot in Bengaluru.

KFCC's suggestions

Suresh urged the government to identify 100 locations in the state that can attract filmmakers from across the world.

Pointing out that the KFCC has placed many demands before the government including a single window system ahead of the upcoming tourism policy 2024-2029, he suggested that Kannada films can also promote some 25,000 heritage monuments.

“The Kannada film industry produces more than 200 movies a year. Films can promote the heritage structures, which in turn can attract international film studios to shoot in the state. The department of tourism can collaborate with agencies in Mumbai and Hyderabad to establish contacts with these studios,” advised Suresh.

The KFCC, which has pledged its support to promote the new tourism policy, will present a roadmap on how the film industry can help the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-2029.

Now, it remains to be seen if the tourism policy will get a shot in the arm with the intervention by the Kannada film industry.