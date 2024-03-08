Kannappa's first look has Vishnu Manchu in top form

Ever since its announcement, Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, has been creating a lot of buzz among cinema lovers. The first-look poster, released on Mahashivratri, has gone viral..

Apart from Vishnu Manchu, the multilingual Kannappa has a pan-India star cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam.

In the poster, Vishnu Manchu, playing Bhakta Kannappa, armed with a bow and arrow, is shown emerging from a waterfall and shooting an arrow at his target with an intense gaze. The short glimpse is enough to suggest that the film will be an action-packed drama with devotion to Lord Shiva as its underlying theme.

The big-budget movie is produced jointly by 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment and is mostly shot abroad. Currently being shot in New Zealand, the film has over 600 artists and actors.

Vishnu Manchu himself is thrilled about the movie's progress. "I am happy that the film is going beyond expectations. Kannappa will be seen here not only as a devotee of Shiva but also as a warrior. I am very excited to show you a glimpse of this film," said Vishnu Manchu.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

