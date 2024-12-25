Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar has got his cancerous bladder removed in a Miami-based hospital in the US after surgery, the surgeon who performed the operation on him said in a video message.

Dr Murugesh Manoharan also said that an artificial bladder was created using the actor's intestine.

The surgeon was seen in the video with Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha. Geetha is Bangarappa's sister.

Later, the actor's family shared a press release stating, "We are pleased to share an update regarding Shivarajkumar's recent medical procedure. The surgery performed earlier on Wednesday was successful and we are glad to report that Shivarajkumar is now in stable condition and recovering well." Manoharan confirmed that the surgery was success and stated that Shivarajkumar's vitals remained stable throughout the operation and during post-operative care.

The actor is currently under observation to ensure his continued recovery and well-being, receiving exceptional care from a dedicated team of highly skilled doctors and medical staff, the statement said.

The family also extended their gratitude to Shivarajkumar's fans, colleagues and well-wishers for their steadfast support and prayers. Further updates regarding the actor's recovery will be shared in due course, they added.

Shivarajkumar is the eldest son of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar. He is the eldest among the three actor brothers, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar.

He has acted in more than 125 Kannada movies. He made his debut in the silver screen with the movie 'Srinivasana Kalyana' in 1974.

He made a mark with movies such as 'Janumada Jodi', 'Jogi', 'Anand', 'Ratha Sapthami', 'Nammoora Mandara Hoove', 'Om' and 'Chigurida Kanasu'. PTI

