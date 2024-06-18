Darshan arrest: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra say victim's family must get justice

It is a “better late than never” kind of situation for the Kannada film industry. A week after Kannada star Darshan's arrest, the film industry finally woke up and started to react to the gruesome Renukaswamy murder case.

After Karnataka police arrested and interrogated Kannada film star, Darshan Toogudeepa, his ‘friend’ Pavithra Gowda and 17 others in connection with the ghastly murder of Renukaswamy, more stories involving Darshan's alleged “abnormal and cruel behaviour” are surfacing.

This information, which has been leaked by police sources, has shocked civil society and the Kannada cinema industry.

Film industry reacts



Now a week after Darshan's arrest, it appears the Kannada film industry is reacting to the murder that has sent shock waves in the Kannada cinema industry. From Kiccha Sudeep to Upendra, top Kannada actors have now responded to Darshan’s arrest in the Renukaswamy murder case.

It was actress Ramya (Divya Spandana) and former MP of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, who set the ball rolling by first stepping forward to boldly react to the Darshan controversy.

Ramya, who acted with Darshan in 'Datta' (2006) film said. "People should not take law in to their hands. No one is above the law."

The actor turned politician Ramya took to her Instagram account to talk about the incident. “No one is above law. No one should take law into their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not,” she wrote in the post.

Ramya, however, appreciated the efforts of the police officers in the ongoing case. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers, discharging their duty, it is a thankless job and they are doing their best. I truly hope they don’t succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice” she wrote.



Ramya chose to repost a tweet put out by another handle that went by the name Karnataka Box Office. The Karnataka Box Office tweet read: “Under Section 302, Darshan most likely to either get life imprisonment or a sentence." Any other outcome would be a case of money, influence, and mockery of the Indian law system. Hope the victim gets justice, he deserves, added Ramya.



No point in banning: Sudeep

Reacting for the first time on the incident, another leading actor, Sudeep, demanded justice for the victim’s family.

Reacting to the case in which his co-star is involved, Sudeep said, “Everyone's focus must be on justice to the victim’s family." And, he added that 'a man has died and the law will take its course'.

Responding to pressure on KFCC to ban Darshan, Sudeep said, “There is no point in Kannada film industry taking that step, as whenever film industry took a stand of the kind, it backfired. If he comes out of this clean, the question of banning him will not arise. In case of imprisonment, there is no need to ban him, as he cannot participate in any film production activities.”

Expressing regret over Kannada cinema mired in controversies of late, he said, "There is a need for Kannada film industry to get a clean chit."

Similarly, actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa wrote on X stating that “murder accusations against actor Darshan and his accomplices are grave. We trust our state police will do due diligence".

Demand for impartial probe

Demanding justice for Renukaswamy's family, actor Upendra demanded a transparent investigation into the murder case involving actor Darshan.

Calling for an impartial probe in this high-profile case, Upendra said that there is a suspicion in the minds of the victim’s family as well as the general public whether there will be a genuine investigation regarding the case.

Responding on X platform, Upendra said, "Police should not succumb to the political pressure and take utmost care in protecting evidence collected in the case."

Further, Upendra, who acted with Darshan in 'Anatharu' (2007) said that Darshan's case is being closely followed not just by the people of Karnataka, but by the entire nation.

"The need of the hour is to stand up to the people’s faith in law, order and justice of the country," he said.

KFCC in dilemma over ban

Meanwhile, the Kannada film industry seems to be in a dilemma over issuing a ban on actor Darshan. Speaking to The Federal, M N Suresh, president, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said, “The film body will take a call on banning actor Darshan after the police probe is completed."

Further, he cautiously added, "It is a case pertaining to murder and is a sensitive issue. The film body will have to consult all those connected to the film industry and take a final call."

However, Suresh pointed out that this gruesome murder incident has made the Kannada film industry bow its head in shame.

Former KFCC president Sa Ra. Govindu demanded action against the culprits regardless of the person's social status. “No one is above the law and everyone is equal in the eyes of law,” he said without mincing words. Though the Kannada film industry is anxious about investments riding on Darshan films, there seems to be no visible sympathy for actor.

The Kannada film industry feels the murder of Renukaswamy, who was a fan of actor Darshan, has dented the image of Kannada cinema.

Kannada cinema is currently enjoying a pan-Indian image because of the huge success of 'KGF1' , 'KGF2' and 'Kantara'.

No one is above law: Siddaramaiah

The Congress-led government in Karnataka, which is facing charges of failure of law and order in the state, has distanced itself from the case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that no one is above the law, including politicians and film personalities. Government sources disclosed that Siddaramaiah refused to entertain requests to dilute criminal charges against actor Darshan and directed a hands-off approach in the ongoing investigation of Renukaswamy murder case.

He has given full freedom to the police officers investigating the case and assured them that no political leader will interfere in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rubbished reports that the government is under pressure from “influential people” to favour Darshan.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar also told media persons that no leniency will be shown in Renukaswamy's murder case, involving actor Darshan and actress Pavithra Gowda.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government removed Darshan as brand ambassador of the agriculture department. “As Darshan is accused number 2 in the Renuka swamy murder case, he has been removed as brand ambassador of the agriculture department," said industries minister M B Patil.

Other cases?

Bharat, a Kannada producer, admitted that Darshan had threatened him once with dire consequences if he fails to fall in line with him.



Mallikarjun, popularly known as Malli in Kannda cinema, Darshan's close associate has been missing since July 2018. Mallikarjuna B Sankanagoudar, a native of Gadag, who managed Darshan’s schedules and payments for many years, is allegedly missing.



According to sources, Mallikarjun had ventured into film production and distribution. Darshan had significant trust in him but Mallikarjun allegedly abused his trust. This resulted in a clash between the two and Mallikarjun is missing for the past six years.

A person who lent money to Mallikarjun told the media that Mallikarjun took money from him and did not return. However Mallikarjun has not been seen since 2018, he said.

“No one knows how many skeletons will come out of Darshan’s closet in the course of investigation, concluded a senior film producer, who distanced himself from the film world after the COVID-turmoil hit film financing.