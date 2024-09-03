Kangana announces new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhata' amid 'Emergency' release delay

Actor Kangana Ranaut announced her new film "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" on Tuesday (September 3) while awaiting CBFC certification for her directorial project "Emergency."

According to the makers, the film aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of the working-class heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes.



Manoj Tapadia will direct and write "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", produced by Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainment.

Ranaut shared the announcement in an X post.

'Real life heroism'

"Experience the magic of real-life heroism on the big screen! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, with talented producer duo Babita Ashiwal & Adi Sharmaa, and visionary director-writer Manoj Tapadia.

"Eunoia films and Floating rocks Entertainnment sets out on their maiden venture with Bharat Bhhagya viddhata. #BharatBhhagyaViddhata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience. @sharmaa_adi @Babitaashiwal @MANOJTAPADIA @KanganaTeam #eunoiafilms #floatingrocksEntertainnment," she wrote.

Working on "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata" has been incredibly rewarding, said Babita Ashiwal of Eunoia Films.

"Our goal is to create content that captivates our audience. With Kangana on board, we are confident the movie will strike the right chord," Ashiwal said in a statement.

"Our collaboration on this movie with Kangana is focused on creating content that transcends borders and connects with audiences on a deeply emotional level. High-content films are indeed the future of blockbuster successes," added Floating Rocks Entertainment's Adi Sharmaa.

'Emergency' yet to be cleared

Meanwhile, "Emergency" directed, written, and co-written by Ranaut - the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh - is yet to get a clearance from the CBFC. After multiple delays, the film was scheduled for release on September 6.

The movie, starring Ranaut in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, has courted criticism from several Sikh religious bodies who claim it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation".

(With agency inputs)