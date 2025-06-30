K-pop firm HYBE to enter Indian market by late 2025, eyes local talent

South Korean entertainment powerhouse HYBE Corporation, best known as the label behind global K-pop sensations BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT, has officially announced plans to establish a subsidiary in India by late 2025.

The company is currently conducting local market research and handling the practicalities of setting up the corporation, with the goal of launching around September or October, said media reports.

What is HYBE?

Founded in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk as Big Hit Entertainment, HYBE has evolved into a global entertainment conglomerate encompassing music production, artist management, and digital platforms.

Its portfolio includes multiple labels such as Big Hit Music, Pledis Entertainment, and ADOR, and it operates the fan community platform Weverse.

Why India?

India's vast population of over 1.4 billion, with a median age of 28.2, presents a significant opportunity for HYBE.

The country's entertainment and media market is projected to grow from ₹2.45 trillion in 2023 to ₹3.45 trillion by 2028, recording an annual growth rate of 8.3% over five years .

HYBE aims to tap into this growth by localising K-pop’s training and production methods to fit India’s diverse cultural landscape

HYBE's expansion into India is part of Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s “multi-home, multi-genre” global strategy, which focuses on capturing key positions in local music markets by embracing and reflecting each region’s unique culture and identity.

Live concerts

For Indian K-pop fans, this move raises hopes for live concerts and stronger industry collaborations, potentially paving the way for a long-awaited BTS concert in India.