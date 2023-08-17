Jharkhand governor meets Rajinikanth, calls him 'one of India's greatest actors'

Ranchi, Aug 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hosted his friend and veteran actor Rajinikanth at the Raj Bhavan here for a "courtesy meet".

The governor shared a series of photos from the meeting via his account on X, formerly called Twitter.

"On his arrival in Ranchi, delighted and very happy to meet my dear friend, one of India's greatest Actors and great Human Being Superstar Shri. @rajinikanth Ji at Raj Bhavan yesterday on a courtesy meet. I heartily welcome him to the great land of Jharkhand," Radhakrishnan captioned his post on Wednesday.

Rajinikanth last week visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand days after the release of his latest film "Jailer".

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, "Jailer" hit the screens worldwide on August 10. Box office figures of the film have not been disclosed by production banner Sun Pictures.

It also features Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan. PTI RDS RDS MIN MIN

