Jennifer Lopez is 'out for blood', wants half of Affleck's $150 million fortune: Report

Popular American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to divorce actor Ben Affleck, is reportedly demanding half of Affleck’s $150 million fortune.

The couple, who was Hollywood’s most famous couple in the early 2000s, and had rekindled their romantic relationship in 2021 and married in 2022, are heading for splitsville. When this couple, known fondly as ‘Bennifer’ hooked up again, it was big news in the entertainment industry.

Out for blood

Now, as per a report in Radar Online, Lopez is demanding “half of Ben Affleck's $150 million fortune”, even though the pop sensation herself is worth much more, about $400 million. The news portal quoting a source said that she’s demanding a "full inventory" of what she spent versus what he spent and wants all the money back she has invested.

Lopez' reasoning is that it is not her who gave up on their marriage and she's feeling seriously burned and is out for blood, added the source.

If he had stayed in the marriage like a “good boy”, she wouldn't have minded, pointed out the source. "But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she's ready to play hardball,” said the source.

Lopez's fame

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, who seems fazed by the extent of her fame said on Kevin Hart's talk show that Jennifer Lopez's fame is “F****n Bananas. He found that the pop icon is “important to people”, and wherever they went, "she's so famous … and people love her", and she really represents something important to people.



Further, he said that when people met him, they always told him things like ‘Hey, I like your movie,' but when they addressed her they exclaimed, ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!'”

Ben Affleck also narrated an incident when the entire family paid a visit to Times Square in New York and when they got out of the car with all the kids, through Times Square, and "the s—t was like f—n' bananas", he narrated.

Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they divorced in 2018. He was also in a relationship with actress Ana De Armas before hooking up with Lopez.

Garner and Affleck are parents to three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. According to a report in OK Magazine, Garner has been spending time with Affleck and meeting him a few times a week.

Garner to Affleck's aid

A source told the magazine that the last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice.

Affleck apparently is close to his breaking point and so Garner is spending a lot of time with him. "People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating,” the source further added.