Janhvi storms Telugu cinema, plays Thangam in Jr NTR's 'Devara'; bags Ram Charan's next

Five years after she entered movies with 'Dhadak’, actor Janhvi Kapoor is finally living her “dream”. She has been cast opposite Telugu superstar, Jr NTR, a hero she always wanted to work with, in the big budget ‘Devara’.

For Janhvi, this film will be special since it will mark her debut in south Indian films this year. A film industry which had launched her mother, the late Sridevi, and paved the way for her highly successful career in Bollywood. Secondly, 'Devara' will also be personally memorable for her since she acts with Jr NTR, the grandson of the legendary NTR, who acted opposite her mother as a hero many moons ago. On March 6, on Janhvi’s birthday, the makers of ‘Devara’, a Koratala Siva directorial, released a poster from the film on X, previously known as Twitter. The poster reveals a dewy-eyed, traditional looking Janhvi clad in a saree, wearing a choker and jhumkas. Her character in the film is called Thangam.

The team shared the poster with the caption, “Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday!!” Earlier too in November, she had released a look from ther film, where she was wearing a half saree. Only hope that her role in the film is a substantial one. Not much is known about 'Devara’s plot except that it has two parts and a lot of high-end VFX. It seems to be set in the backdrop of a fishermen community. There's a lot riding on the film for Jr NTR, who wants to deliver a hit after the roaring success of 'RRR'. He wants it to be a big cinematic experience, said media reports. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, in the role of a villain, is now scheduled to release in October 2024. Janhvi bags Ram Charan film Janhvi, it seems is flying high in the south. On her birthday, another big venture in the south, was unveiled. She is now being cast opposite the other Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The untitled film, currently being called 'RC 16', is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made the acclaimed 'Uppena'.