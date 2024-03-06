Janhvi storms Telugu cinema, plays Thangam in Jr NTR's 'Devara'; bags Ram Charan's next
On March 6, Janhvi's birthday, makers of 'Devara' released a poster of her character, a traditional looking 'Thangam'. Even as another Twitter post said she was the heroine in Ram Charan's next
Five years after she entered movies with 'Dhadak’, actor Janhvi Kapoor is finally living her “dream”. She has been cast opposite Telugu superstar, Jr NTR, a hero she always wanted to work with, in the big budget ‘Devara’.
For Janhvi, this film will be special since it will mark her debut in south Indian films this year. A film industry which had launched her mother, the late Sridevi, and paved the way for her highly successful career in Bollywood. Secondly, 'Devara' will also be personally memorable for her since she acts with Jr NTR, the grandson of the legendary NTR, who acted opposite her mother as a hero many moons ago.
On March 6, on Janhvi’s birthday, the makers of ‘Devara’, a Koratala Siva directorial, released a poster from the film on X, previously known as Twitter. The poster reveals a dewy-eyed, traditional looking Janhvi clad in a saree, wearing a choker and jhumkas. Her character in the film is called Thangam.
The team shared the poster with the caption, “Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday!!” Earlier too in November, she had released a look from ther film, where she was wearing a half saree. Only hope that her role in the film is a substantial one.
Not much is known about 'Devara’s plot except that it has two parts and a lot of high-end VFX. It seems to be set in the backdrop of a fishermen community.
There's a lot riding on the film for Jr NTR, who wants to deliver a hit after the roaring success of 'RRR'. He wants it to be a big cinematic experience, said media reports. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, in the role of a villain, is now scheduled to release in October 2024.
Janhvi bags Ram Charan film
Janhvi, it seems is flying high in the south. On her birthday, another big venture in the south, was unveiled. She is now being cast opposite the other Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The untitled film, currently being called 'RC 16', is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made the acclaimed 'Uppena'.
The makers welcomed “celestial beauty” Janhvi Kapoor onboard the project on her 27th birthday. Beside a photograph of her dressed in a saree, they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor."
Karna, Ulajh...
The 'Gunjan' actress also has ‘Karna” with south superstar Suriya. However, this is a Bollywood film to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Boney Kapoor had told the media about the film and added that he wanted his daughter to act in films in multiple languages just like his wife Sridevi did.
Janhvi's yet another interesting project is 'Ulajh,' where she collaborates with Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. The film directed by Sudhanshu Saria follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.