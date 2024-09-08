The Federal
Deepika and Ranveer welcome their first child, a daughter
The couple announced the pregnancy in February | File photo

Deepika and Ranveer welcome their first child, a daughter

Deepika was admitted to Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital around 5 pm on Saturday

8 Sep 2024 7:46 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-09-08 10:12:09)

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become proud parents to a baby girl.

They welcomed their daughter on Sunday (September 8) at Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital. Deepika was admitted to the hospital around 5 pm on Saturday. Her mother Ujjala Padukone accompanied her.

The day before that, the couple, accompanied by members of both sides of their families, paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

They announced the news in a joint Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

The couple got married in December 2018 and announced the pregnancy in February.


