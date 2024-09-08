Deepika and Ranveer welcome their first child, a daughter
Deepika was admitted to Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital around 5 pm on Saturday
Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become proud parents to a baby girl.
They welcomed their daughter on Sunday (September 8) at Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital. Deepika was admitted to the hospital around 5 pm on Saturday. Her mother Ujjala Padukone accompanied her.
The day before that, the couple, accompanied by members of both sides of their families, paid a visit to the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
They announced the news in a joint Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.
The couple got married in December 2018 and announced the pregnancy in February.
