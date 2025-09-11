Ilaiyaraaja donates diamond-studded crown to Kollur Mookambika Temple

Legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja has offered a diamond-studded crown to Goddess Mookambika of Kollur as a symbol of his devotion.

Throughout his life, Ilaiyaraaja has dedicated a part of his earnings to Goddess Mookambika. Now, he has donated a diamond crown and other ornaments worth Rs 4 crore to the goddess.

Ilaiyaraaja donates diamond crown

The offering ceremony was held in a simple function on Wednesday (September 10). After a ritual procession, the temple administration performed a puja and placed the diamond crown on the deity’s head.

Ilaiyaraaja also donated a silver crown and a sword to Veerabhadra Swamy. The temple authorities honoured him for his devotion.

Earlier, he had donated diamond-studded, hand-shaped ornaments to the goddess.

Celebrities seek Mookambika's blessings

Speaking on the occasion, Ilaiyaraaja said, "I own nothing. Everything is divine. All this has been possible only because of the blessings of Goddess Mookambika."

His son Karthik Ilaiyaraaja, grandson Yatheesh Ilaiyaraaja, and other family members were also present during the ceremony.

Goddess Mookambika is worshipped as the Mother of Arts. Like Ilaiyaraaja, legendary singer KJ Yesudas is also a devout follower of the goddess.

Many celebrities, including actors and politicians from across the country, visit the temple to seek Goddess Mookambika's blessings.

