IFFK concludes; 'Two Seasons, Two Strangers' wins best film award

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala concluded on Friday (December 19) with Japanese film Two Seasons, Two Strangers winning the Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant Award) for Best Film. The award, which included a trophy and a cash prize of ₹20 lakh, was presented at the closing ceremonyat Nishagandhi.

The Rajata Chakoram, or Silver Crow Pheasant Award for Best Director, was jointly awarded to Carina Piazza and Lucia Bracelis for Before the Body.

The Silver Crow Pheasant for Best Debut Director went to Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi for Shadowbox. The filmmaker duo also received the K R Mohanan Award for Best Debut Indian Directors.

Directed by Sho Miyake and adapted from a manga by Yoshiharu Tsuge, Two Seasons, Two Strangers follows a scriptwriter named Lee as she negotiates emotional transitions across two seasons while attempting to make sense of her personal and creative life. Miyake is known for his restrained and sensitive portrayal of human relationships, loneliness and contemporary Japanese life.

The FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the International Competition section was won by Khidki Gaav, directed by Sanju Surendran. Thanthapperu (Life of a Phallus), directed by Unnikrishnan Avala, received the Special Jury Award and also won the Audience Poll Award for the most popular film at the festival.

The FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut Malayalam director was awarded to Fazil Razak for Moham.

In the NETPAC awards, Cinema Jazira was selected as the Best Asian Film. In the Malayalam cinema category, Khidki Gaav and Thanthapperu received special recognition, while Black Rabbit White Rabbit earned a Special Jury Mention for technical excellence. Actor Tilottama Shome received a Special Jury Mention for Acting for her performance in Shadowbox.

Sissako receives Lifetime Achievement award

Renowned filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony. The award, which includes a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, a statuette and a citation, was presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Expressing gratitude, Sissako described the honour as a memorable moment in his life. He recalled his long association with Kerala through cinema and said that filmmaker Shaji N Karun had introduced him to the state and stood by him as a close friend and collaborator.

Reflecting on broader cultural ties, Sissako noted that India and Africa share a deep and meaningful relationship, describing both as expansive cultural spaces with rich artistic traditions.

What CM said at the closing ceremony

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that censorship measures imposed on freedom of expression will not be allowed. He was speaking after inaugurating the closing ceremony of the film festival.

​The Chief Minister said the decision to deny censorship exemptions to 19 films scheduled for screening at IFFK is condemnable. He stated that this was not merely a technical error resulting from the ignorance of officials, but a deliberate authoritarian move.

By altogether cancelling the films in the Palestine package, the Centre has clearly revealed its stance on the Palestine issue, the Chief Minister added.

​He pointed out that the cancellation of a Spanish film titled 'Beef' proves that the Centre perceives only one meaning for the word “beef.” He also expressed strong protest over the banning of the all-time classic film 'Battleship Potemkin'.

​The CM noted that the Centre had decided to impose restrictions not only on films but also on the participation of filmmakers from abroad.

​"The IFFK has upheld its clear politics for three decades; hence, it continues to remain one of the finest film festivals in the country. The festival has always given priority to films from Third World countries, as well as to Afro-Asian and Latin American cinema," he explained.

​The Chief Minister added that screening 'Palestine 36' as the opening film in solidarity with Palestine, and awarding the “Spirit of Cinema” award to African filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall in recognition of the struggles of Black communities, are examples of the festival’s progressive stance.



