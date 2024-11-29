IFFI 2024: Lithuanian film 'Toxic' wins Golden Peacock Award

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) Lithuanian film 'Toxic', written and directed by Saule Bliuvaite, won the coveted Golden Peacock Award at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as the nine days of global cinema extravaganza concluded in Goa on Thursday night.

The Best Actor (Female) award was jointly won by Vesta Matulyte and Leva Rupeikaite for their performance in 'Toxic'. The film, revolving around the story of two 13-year-old girls who attend a modelling school that pushes them to their physical and emotional limits, was a part of the international competition section of the IFFI.

The Best Director Award was won by Romania's Bogdan Muresanu for his film "The New Year That Never Came", while actor Vikrant Massey was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the festival.

Renowned Indian filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar was the chairmperson of the jury which judged films in the international competition section category.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju and noted filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were among the guests present at the concluding function held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium near Panaji.

The Award for Best Actor (Male) was given to Clement Faveau for his performance in the French film "Holy Cow". The Best Debut Feature film award was given to American drama film "Familiar Touch" written and directed by Sarah Friedland.

French movie "Holy Cow" won the Special Jury Award at the IFFI 2024.

Introduced this year to spotlight Indian debut films, the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film Award was given to Navjyot Bandiwadekar for Marathi movie "Gharat Ganapati".

The best OTT series award was won by "Lampan" directed by Chinmay Kelkar and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

Phillip Noyce, the legendary filmmaker from Australia, was presented with the "Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award", which includes a Silver Peacock Medal, a certificate, a shawl, a scroll, and a cash prize, in tribute to his brilliant and extensive cinematic journey.

The curtains came down on the festival which featured over 200 films from 75 countries, masterclasses by industry stalwarts, and inspiring panel discussions. PTI

