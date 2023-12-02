I like the idea of a ‘romantic hero to be wielding a gun so big’: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has delivered back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan, told a fan on Saturday (December 2) that he likes being a romantic hero wielding weapons in his films.

Following the worldwide success of his previous releases for the year, the actor will once again be seen holding a shotgun in his upcoming movie Dunki.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love.

During an “AskSRK” session on X, when a fan shared the actor’s montage from his three films in which he can be seen pointing a gun, Shah Rukh said, “I actually really like this….for a romantic hero to be wielding a gun so big in all films!”