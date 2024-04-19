'I haven't had surgery; just a few filler touch-ups years ago,' says Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai, April 19 (PTI) Rajkummar Rao on Friday denied rumours that has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event sparked social media debate about the actor's changed looks.

Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming biographical drama "Srikanth", had posed for shutterbugs at a concert here and many on social media commented how he looked different.

"I've not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that. It's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day," Rao told PTI.

The actor said he has faced comments about his looks right from his struggle days but he is still the same person.

"When I was looking for work and when I started working, people commented on my looks and everything. So, eight-nine years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half an hour job, because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do.

"I feel I look much better. But has it changed me as a person? Has it changed me as an artist? Not at all,” the 39-year-old actor said.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, “Srikanth” is a biographical drama of a visually impaired industrialist “Srikanth Bolla” who fights against odds to become an entrepreneur. The film is slated to release on May 10. PTI

