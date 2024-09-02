Hugely demotivating and unjust: Kangana on censor hurdles with 'Emergency'

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it's "hugely demotivating and unjust" that censorship is only for her film "Emergency", which is yet to receive a certificate from the CBFC, putting its September 6 release in jeopardy.

Drawing parallels between "Emergency" and Netflix series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack", Ranaut said censorship is only for those who make films based on historic facts while violence and nudity can be shown on streamers.

"Law of the land is that one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti national expressions...

"...but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Anubhav Sinha's show on the 1999 hijacking has courted controversy for allegedly giving the hijackers names like 'Bhola' and 'Shankar'.

Kangana had also spoken about facing censorship issues to Shubhankar Mishra in a podcast where she said an emergency has been imposed on her film.

"It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed in our country and whatever the circumstances are... How much will we keep getting scared? I've made this film with a lot of self-respect which is why the CBFC can't point out any contention. They've stalled my certificate, but I'm determined to release an uncut version of the film. I'll fight in court and release an uncut version," she said.

According to a source, "Emergency" isn't releasing on Friday because the makers are yet to receive the certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.

"Even though they (CBFC) have put a U/A certificate on their website, the makers haven't received the copy of the certificate yet. Everyday there's a new cut being given to the film, which they are doing due to some pressure. Kangana is fighting for the sanctity of the film," the source told PTI.

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear a Sikh body's plea seeking directions to stop the release of "Emergency", which has now been postponed multiple times.

Last week, Ranaut -- also the director, writer, and co-producer of "Emergency" -- said her film is still stuck with the censor board contrary to rumours that it has been cleared for release.

She had also said she is under pressure to not show the assassination of the former prime minister by her security guards.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday sent a legal notice to CBFC seeking to prevent the release of Ranaut's film, claiming it may "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation".

It alleged the trailer of the film depicted "erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord". PTI

